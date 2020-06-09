- Analysis
Here's a guide to unsubstantiated claims by Trump allies that a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting led to the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Over and over, Trump knocks the Obama administration for leaving an 'empty' cupboard of ventilators. That's false.
Echoing Trump, the RNC tweeted a video filled with false and misleading vote-by-mail claims.
The president and administration officials have consistently labeled antifa as perpetrators of violence at the protests since George Floyd's killing, but little evidence supports this claim.
The Fact Checker video team investigates allegations of discrimination in Guangzhou and finds black residents faced evictions, discrimination, and the restriction of their movements on the basis of the color of their skin over coronavirus fears.
The president may disagree with his predecessor’s tactics, but he cannot say he did not even try.
The president falls short in his persistent efforts to claim a “colossal rebuilding” of the military.
This is a good example of how a narrative can be crafted out of discrete "facts" to leave a false impression.
The presumptive Democratic nominee says he was involved in "desegregating restaurants." The record shows otherwise.
Once again the president makes us regret we can award no more than Four Pinocchios