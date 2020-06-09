  • Analysis

Michael Flynn, Barack Obama and Trump’s claims of ‘treason’

Here's a guide to unsubstantiated claims by Trump allies that a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting led to the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump keeps saying Obama left him ‘no ventilators.’ The number is 16,660.

Over and over, Trump knocks the Obama administration for leaving an 'empty' cupboard of ventilators. That's false.

Fact-checking the GOP’s ‘satirical’ vote-by-mail video

Echoing Trump, the RNC tweeted a video filled with false and misleading vote-by-mail claims.

Who caused the violence at protests? It wasn’t antifa.

The president and administration officials have consistently labeled antifa as perpetrators of violence at the protests since George Floyd's killing, but little evidence supports this claim.

Video evidence of anti-black discrimination in China over coronavirus fears

The Fact Checker video team investigates allegations of discrimination in Guangzhou and finds black residents faced evictions, discrimination, and the restriction of their movements on the basis of the color of their skin over coronavirus fears.

Trump’s false claim that Obama ‘never even tried to fix’ police brutality

The president may disagree with his predecessor’s tactics, but he cannot say he did not even try.

Trump’s zombie claim that he has invested $2 trillion in the military

The president falls short in his persistent efforts to claim a “colossal rebuilding” of the military.

Democratic ad misleadingly attacks Susan Collins on the Paycheck Protection Program

This is a good example of how a narrative can be crafted out of discrete "facts" to leave a false impression.

Joe Biden’s shifting recollection on his civil rights activities

The presumptive Democratic nominee says he was involved in "desegregating restaurants." The record shows otherwise.

Trump tweets outrageous conspiracy theory about injured Buffalo man

Once again the president makes us regret we can award no more than Four Pinocchios

