Criminal probe or summer blockbuster? To hear President Trump tell it, the Russia investigation could easily be mistaken for the latter — a hotbed of political subterfuge, complete with spies, sabotage, a deep state and corrupt prosecutors.

Remember when Trump said, “Obama had my wires tapped at the Trump Tower”? (The FBI says Obama didn’t.) Or when Trump said that “the Democrats colluded with Russia”? (Looking closely, there’s no proof.) Did a spy really infiltrate his 2016 presidential campaign, as Trump claims? The president says former director of national intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. confirmed his assertion, but Clapper said just the opposite. (All evidence suggests this claim is as dubious as the others.)

While the president has worked to distract and misdirect public attention from the investigation with outlandish claims, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation has moved quietly, steadily forward. So far, Mueller has indicted or obtained guilty pleas from at least 19 people and three companies, including four former Trump advisers. Three former Trump aides have pleaded guilty.

Above is a video guide to Trump’s faux-scandals in line with the special counsel’s progress, which we have also covered in a written fact check.