When an American citizen is investigated, prosecutors have the legal equivalent of superpowers. They can compel that person to produce documents or testify before a grand jury by serving a subpoena. If sufficient evidence is found, they can charge that person with a crime. But the Supreme Court has made clear the president isn’t an ordinary American.

So what is a special prosecutor to do? Can a president be subpoenaed or indicted? President Richard Nixon was served a subpoena for documents, but he resigned before being compelled to comply. Independent counsel Kenneth Starr served President Bill Clinton with a subpoena to testify before a grand jury but then withdrew the subpoena when Clinton agreed to testify voluntarily.

We don’t know what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is thinking, nor do we know where his investigation into possible obstruction of justice stands. That hasn’t stopped lawmakers, pundits, legal analysts and Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of the president’s attorneys, from weighing in on the looming specters of a presidential subpoena or indictment.

In the video above, we explain the legal landscape surrounding two of the investigation’s biggest tactical questions. We’ve previously examined these questions in a written fact check.

