Trump claims success with North Korea. And misstates the facts.

North Korea has a long history of making agreements and then not living up to them. So we were skeptical of Trump’s grandiose claims, after his meeting with Kim Jong-Un this week, that the latest deal would ensure the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Compared with previous documents signed by North Korea, the one signed by Trump and Kim was remarkably vague. Trump’s own national security adviser, John Bolton, criticized more detailed statements negotiated by previous administrations.

Trump said North Koreans “love” Kim — a dictator overseeing some of the worst human rights abuses anywhere in the world. This claim is not only suspect, it’s a flip-flop for Trump. The president said in a speech to South Korea’s legislature in November 2017 that North Koreans “would rather be slaves than live in North Korea.”

The king of flip-flops strikes again

The president, whom we’ve dubbed the “king of flip-flops,” has changed his position on another an important policy issue: coverage of preexisting health conditions.

Throughout the campaign, as president-elect, and during all of the various iterations of the Republican push to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump promised at least 16 times that he would take care of “the preexisting.” In other words, he said he would not support any legislation that removed the section of the Affordable Care Act requiring insurance companies to provide coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

On June 7, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a letter essentially saying the administration no longer supports this provision. It was sent “with the approval of the President of the United States.”

As far as we can tell, Trump hasn’t commented on the issue since late 2017. But that makes his new stance even more remarkable. Once again, he earns An Upside-down Pinocchio.

When in Rome …

Global Fact, an annual summit organized by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, is descending on Rome next week. It’s a sign of the times that the conference, now in its fifth year, is drawing its biggest crowd ever. The first summit, in 2014, gathered 35 people or so. This year, 230 people from 56 countries are planning to attend, and Poynter tells us it received a whopping 830 applications.

Fact Checker Glenn Kessler will be there to moderate a panel discussion on June 20, “Russian disinformation: Pervasive or NBD?” Other sessions include “Mapping the misinformation ecosystem in Asia,” “Misinformation on messaging apps” and “Brace for the coming fake Videogeddon (or not).” Not for the faint of heart!

— Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly