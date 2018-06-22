When President Trump took the stage in Duluth, Minn. on June 20, controversy was boiling outside of the arena. His administration had taken a public beating over the zero-tolerance policy that led to family-separation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Hours before, the president had done an abrupt about face, signing an executive order to end the policy that he had claimed only Congress could change.

But inside the arena, there was only support. For the next hour, Trump boasted about his successes, dismissed controversies, heckled the press and lambasted the Democrats. It was a classic 2016 “Make America Great Again” rally transported to 2018 — complete with a plethora of false or misleading statements.

We counted at least 29, 20 of which we have covered extensively in our project cataloguing all of the president’s false or misleading claims. There were old favorites (the Russia investigation is a witch-hunt) and new regulars (We’re reopening NASA). Nearly a third were immigration related.

By the end of the hour, the president made a false or misleading claim almost once every two minutes. The video above fact-checks a handful of these claims.