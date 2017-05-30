

Chris Sale has been lights out with the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP, will have surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his left thumb and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Suddenly, a once one-sided American League MVP race is quite interesting.

In 47 games this season, Trout is batting .337 with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He leads the AL in walks (36), on-base percentage (.461, also the highest in the majors) and slugging percentage (.742). He’s finished no worse than fifth in MVP voting in each of his five seasons and was the front-runner for his third Al MVP award in 2017.

Mike Trout's 2017 AL ranks:

.342 BA (1)

.463 OBP (1)

.752 SLG (1)

16 HR (1)

36 Runs (T1)

36 RBI (4)

17.2 BB% (2)

.410 ISO (1)

3.6 WAR (1) — MLB Statistics (@MLBRandomStats) May 28, 2017

Assuming Trout’s rehabilitation goes as scheduled, he could return soon after the all-star break, giving him a maximum of 116 games played for the season. Maybe that’s enough to sway the voters, provided he returns at an elite level, because history offers some decent comparison points.

Willie Stargell split the 1979 NL MVP award with Keith Hernandez after batting .281 with a .904 OPS (39 percent above league average) in just 126 games played, and the minimum playing time for an AL MVP winner since the expansion of 1969 was George Brett, who flirted with a .400 average (.390) over 117 games played.

It’s possible Trout contends for the award once he returns to the lineup. His league-leading 3.6 wins above replacement were more than one win more than the next closest AL batter, Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano (2.5 fWAR), and Trout was projected to produce two wins above replacement more than any other AL batter for the rest of the season. But Trout’s absence is crippling for the Angels, who have lost two in a row and trail the AL West-leading Houston Astros by 11 games. With Trout in the lineup the angels had a 12.4 percent chance at reaching the postseason. Without him, there is almost no hope, and since 1995 — the first postseason where both leagues had a division series — only seven of the league’s 42 MVPs, including Trout’s 2016 campaign, were on teams that failed to reach the playoffs.

In addition to playing for a contender, nine of the last 11 MVP winners have ranked in the top five for wins above replacement at the end of the season, with six of those nine among the top three.

With that said, here are three players most likely to make a run for the MVP award against Trout.

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Correa is batting .311 with eight home runs, the last of which made him the fourth-fastest shortstop to reach 50 career home runs. Only Nomar Garciaparra (255 games), Ernie Banks (265 games) and Alex Rodriguez (269 games) reached the early-career milestone in fewer games played.

Carlos Correa hit his 50th career HR in his 298th game. According to @EliasSports, that's the 4th-fastest for a shortstop to reach 50 HR. pic.twitter.com/zNeljD64ha — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2017

Some might think teammate Jose Altuve is a more deserving MVP candidate, but Correa leads the team in wins above replacement (2.0) and is creating runs at a higher rate after adjusting for league and park effects (146 wRC+ for Correa, 139 for Altuve).





Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

Lindor is batting .277 with 11 home runs for the reigning AL champions, creating runs at a rate that is 31 percent higher than league average. His .257 isolation percentage, which measures a player’s ability to generate extra-base hits, is the ninth-highest in the league this season and, if sustained, would be the highest by a shortstop since 2006, the first year MLB instituted its league-wide drug-testing program.

According to Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections, Lindor and Correa should be leading the league in fWAR by the end of the season.





Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

It’s not unprecedented for a pitcher to win the MVP award. Clayton Kershaw won in 2014, as did Justin Verlander in 2011. And if voters aren’t impressed with the position players’ overall performance compared to what Trout was expected to do, a pitcher like Sale is a logical alternative.

Sale has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball this season, striking out an MLB-best 101 batters in 73 innings pitched. According to Elias, only one other pitcher since 1893 had that many strikeouts in his first 10 starts with a team: Randy Johnson in 1998 as a member of the Astros.

Sale also tallied 10 or more strikeouts in eight consecutive starts, with just one start this season going fewer than seven innings.

His 2.34 ERA (nearly half the league average) may also be higher than it should be. If Sale were to have experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing, his ERA would be 1.81, giving him the lowest FIP in the majors this season.