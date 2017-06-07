

Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper has batted .167 with a 0.591 OPS since May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Will the real Bryce Harper please stand up?

In 2015, the Washington Nationals’ slugger was unanimously voted as the NL Most Valuable Player after batting .330 with 42 home runs and an on-base plus slugging percentage (1.109 OPS) that was the best in the majors and nearly double the league average. Then, in 2016, his batting average and OPS fell dramatically to .243 and .814, respectively.

This season, Harper appeared to again be playing at an MVP level. He batted .388 with a 1.271 OPS and 13 “barrels,” hits in the sweet spot of the bat, during the first 35 games of the season, prompting renewed speculation he would become baseball’s first $400 million man as a free agent in the fall of 2018. But Harper started slumping again, invoking the specter of his dreadful 2016 season.

Bryce over the last couple weeks has kinda looked like last year's Bryce which is not my favorite Bryce. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) June 6, 2017

Since May 17, Harper has batted .167 with a .591 OPS, hitting the sweet spot in less than 10 percent of his plate appearances (four barrels). His estimated bat speed and exit velocity over this time frame also echo his struggles from last season.





The reason for the struggles seems simple: Harper is chasing too many pitches out of the strike zone, leading to strike outs in almost a third of his plate appearances (29 percent) since May 17. Before that, he was striking out in just 17 percent of plate appearances. His walk rate has also tumbled from 19 percent during the first 35 games in 2017 to just 10 percent over the last 15 games.

“It’s not that easy. Hitting sometimes goes in streaks, and it doesn’t help when they put your averages up there every at-bat and you see yourself sinking,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker told the Post’s Chelsea Janes. “So probably if his walks are down, strikeouts are up because you’re chasing.”

Fastballs on the outside part of the plate, especially from right-handed pitchers, are giving Harper the most trouble: he is swinging at those pitches twice as often over his last 15 games as he did during the first 35, fouling off 17 of the 29 fastballs he offered at out of the zone since May 17, one fewer than he did leading up to that date despite playing in more than twice as many games.

“Most times when you’re striking out, you’re fouling off pitches that you should put in play, and you’re chasing. It’s just a matter of concentration and focus,” Baker said.

The good news for the Nationals is they have time for Harper to get his groove back. According to Baseball Prospectus, Washington has the fifth-easiest strength of schedule remaining, leading FanGraphs to give the team a 95 percent chance at winning the division. But if the franchise is going to advance past the first round for the first time since coming to Washington, the Nats will need Harper to be at the top of his game.

Chelsea Janes contributed to this story from Los Angeles.