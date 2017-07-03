

The struggles of the Nationals’ bullpen are widely known. Collectively, Washington’s relievers own the highest ERA (5.09) in the majors with 13 blown saves in 33 opportunities. Blake Treinen, Koda Glover, Shawn Kelley, Matt Albers, Enny Romero, Joe Blanton and prospect Jacob Turner have all come up short as potential stoppers, with one anonymous player telling The Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga the late-inning implosions make them “feel like we have to win the game three times.”

Luckily, the Nationals share a division with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, who are 7.5 and 9.5 games behind in the NL East, respectively, leaving little doubt of Washington’s chances at making the playoffs this season. Some pitchers on the roster, like Gio Gonzalez, are losing out on more than just wins.

The 31-year-old left-hander has a 2.77 ERA, 57 percent lower than the league average, with 23.5 percent of his batters faced falling victim to a strikeout. As a result, Gonzalez has compiled a very respectable 7-3 record. There have been five games this season when, at the time he faced his final batter he was in position for a win, only for the game to be blown by the bullpen.

The most heartbreaking non-decision for Gonzalez came on June 10 against the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez threw six innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts, and was removed from the game with a 3-1 lead to start the seventh inning. Glover allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth and the Nationals lost the game, 6-3, in extra innings.

Gonzalez’s pitching performance that night earned him a game score of 70, his second-highest of the season, a performance that led to a 37-2 record over 51 starts this season for other starters around the league. If not for the bullpen, Gonzalez should have 12 wins this season and perhaps an outside chance at NL Cy Young Award consideration. Before you scoff, consider just two NL pitchers have a lower ERA with a higher strikeout rate this season: teammate Max Scherzer (10-5, 1.94 ERA, 35 percent K%) and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-2, 2.32 ERA, 30 percent K%).

According to Tom Tango’s simple Cy Young Tracker, which projects how the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will vote for the Cy Young, Gonzalez is fourth in the running now, but a 12-3 record would boost him to a solid third choice over Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.





Gonzalez isn’t the only pitcher who is seeing fewer wins than he should. Here are three more pitchers being burned by their team’s bullpens.

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Don’t be fooled by the Yankees 3.64 bullpen ERA, which is the third-best in the AL — New York’s relievers have blown 15 saves this season, tied for third-most in the majors, with just 31 holds, the fifth-lowest in baseball, walking a league-high 10.3 percent of batters faced in 2017.

That’s taken some of the shine off Severino’s breakout season. In his third year in the majors, Severino is striking out a career-high 28 percent of batters faced, while walking a career-low 6.1 percent in his starts.

After his most recent outing — Severino allowed six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Astros on Sunday — the 23-year-old Dominican Republic native has a 3.52 ERA, he’s struck out 114 batters in 99 2/3 innings pitched and produced 2.8 wins above replacement. Only Chris Sale (5.1), Michael Fulmer (3.1) and Chris Archer (3.0) have been more valuable to their team this season. A stark contrast to his pedestrian record of 5-4, which doesn’t account for an MLB-leading six wins he’s lost out on because of New York’s ineffective bullpen this season.

Dan Straily, Miami Marlins

The Marlins are converting just 50 percent of their save opportunities, the third-lowest in baseball this season, and walking the second-most percentage of batters (10.1 percent) in the National League.

That’s in stark contrast to Straily’s season-long performance.

Miami’s 28-year-old starter tossed his seventh quality start of the season Sunday, limiting the Milwaukee Brewers to three runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out four in six innings. It was also his seventh consecutive start with one or fewer walks, bringing his walk rate down to 7.6 percent, a career best in the majors for the six-year vet.





With so few passes issued to first base and 5.97 runs in support per nine innings, almost a run more than average (5.07), you’d think his record would be better than 6-4, but the Marlins bullpen has cost him four more wins this season.

Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves

Teheran struck out a season-high eight batters during Sunday’s win over Oakland — including a one-hit shutout through six — but didn’t factor in the decision, holding his record at 6-6 with a robust 5.14 ERA.

The high ERA is a function of Teheran’s struggles keeping the ball in the yard — he’s allowed 20 home runs in 96.1 innings pitched this season, two shy of last year’s total of 22 home runs allowed in 188 innings. Nine of those mistakes are off his four-seam fastball, which has seen a velocity dip in recent years.





Still, he has pitched a quality start in 11 of his 17 starts, performance good enough to earn himself 10 wins if not for four wins blown by the bullpen after he was removed from the game. And most of those problems appear in the eighth inning, with Atlanta allowing the third-highest percentage of barrels, hits on the sweet spot of the bat, in the majors this season. Only the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers have allowed a higher rate in 2017.