

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge is the No. 2 seed in the this year’s Home Run Derby. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Eight of baseball’s best sluggers — Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Mike Moustakas, Miguel Sanó, Charlie Blackmon, Justin Bour and Gary Sánchez — will square off in the 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday to become the league’s 32nd midseason home run king.

Under the format implemented before the 2015 Derby, each player will be seeded in a single-elimination, eight-player bracket. Batters will have four minutes in each round to hit as many home runs as they can, with each batter getting one 45-second timeout in each of the first two rounds. Participants can also earn bonus time for hitting at least two home runs of 440 feet or more. Ties in any round will be resolved by a 60-second swing-off with no stoppage of time or additional time added.

Stanton was given the No. 1 seed by virtue of his win a year ago with the remaining seeds determined by 2017 home run totals entering Wednesday’s play, rounding out the field with Judge at No. 2, Bellinger at No. 3, Moustakas at No. 4, Sanó at No. 5, Blackmon at No. 6, Bour at No. 7 and Sánchez at No. 8. Here are round-by-round projections, plus the most likely eventual winner. Projections are based on home run rates off fastballs, adjusted for pace of play by each batter.

First round: No. 1 Giancarlo Stanton vs. No. 8 Gary Sánchez

Sánchez missed almost a month with a biceps injury, leaving him with just 13 home runs, by far the fewest of any Derby entrant. However, eight of the 10 fastball pitches he hit in the strike zone on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as a barrel, ended up leaving the yard, soaring an average of 423.6 feet, the second most among this year’s contestants. And more than enough distance to leave the friendly confines of Marlins Park, the eighth-worst venue for home runs this season.

Stanton, his first-round opponent and hometown favorite, sees a home run on 7 of every 10 barreled balls this season. That slight edge could be enough to see Sanchez advance.

Predicted winner: Sanchez, 69.3 percent

First round: No. 2 Aaron Judge vs. No. 7 Justin Bour

If we are going by name recognition, Judge wins this by a landslide. The Yankees’ 25-year-old outfielder leads the majors in home runs (28) and slugging percentage (.697) with some of the longest home runs hit this season.

Aaron Judge's MLB-leading 26 home runs this season have flown a combined distance of more than two miles (10,671 feet). pic.twitter.com/z8dMJhaSEH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 27, 2017

Bour has never hit more than 23 home runs in a season and averaged just 398 feet per home run, by far the lowest in the field.





Predicted winner: Judge, 81.3 percent

First round: No. 3 Cody Bellinger vs. No. 6 Charlie Blackmon

Rookie Bellinger has been crushing the ball. His hard-hit ball rate of 45.5 percent is second to Judge among rookies qualifying for the batting title and the eighth-highest overall. He has hit 25 barrels this season, two more than Blackmon, despite seeing 435 fewer pitches. And 21 of those barrels have left the yard, compared with just 13 for Blackmon, with most of those poised to take advantage of the short right-field fence at Marlins Park.

Predicted winner: Bellinger, 97.6 percent

First round: No. 4 Mike Moustakas vs. No. 5 Miguel Sanó

Moustakas is having a career year, batting .275 with 25 home runs with a .570 slugging percentage. He is hitting the ball in the sweet spot in 8.4 percent of his plate appearances with an average exit velocity of 87.3 mph. Sanó hits the ball harder (94.1 mph), but has been less likely to hit a home run off a barrel than Moustakas, giving the latter a slight advantage.

Moustakas also gets himself set up in the batter’s box quicker, perhaps giving him an extra at-bat or two within the four-minute time limit.

Predicted winner: Moustakas, 61.5 percent

Semifinal: No. 2 Aaron Judge vs. No. 3 Cody Bellinger

The battle of the rookie sluggers should be a good one, but Judge is going to be hard to defeat. His home runs go longer, are hit harder and go to all fields, giving him an edge even if he doesn’t get the exact pitch he is looking for.



Barreled home runs off fastballs during first half of the 2016-17 regular season. (MLB)

Predicted winner: Judge, 78.4 percent

Semifinal: No. 4 Mike Moustakas vs. No. 8 Gary Sánchez

Moustakas sets up in the batter’s box four seconds faster than Sánchez, an advantage in a timed event where getting into a rhythm could be a difference-maker. Last year’s winner, Stanton, had a 5.2 second advantage over Robinson Cano in the semifinals, and won the round, 24-7.





Predicted winner: Moustakas, 53.1 percent

Final: No. 2 Aaron Judge vs. No. 4 Mike Moustakas

It’s no surprise to see Judge in the final round, but how much he beats Moustakas by could be an eye-opener.

Judge is better at hitting the ball on the sweet spot with twice as many barreled home runs (18) off fastballs as Moustakas (nine). And Judge hits those balls much harder with a faster swing speed, giving him more room for error in the contest.

Player Avg Exit Velocity Avg Distance Estimated average swing speed Aaron Judge 111.9 mph 417 ft. 79.3 mph Mike Moustakas 105.2 mph 404 ft. 73.8 mph

Predicted winner: Judge, 88.9 percent