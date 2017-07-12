

The Chicago Cubs, the reigning World Series champions, have a 17 percent chance at making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The first half of the MLB season is in the rearview mirror, and with the trade deadline looming, teams need to figure out if they will be buyers or sellers at the end of the month.

For division leaders like the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, the call is easy to make. But for bubble teams like the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs, the path to the playoffs is less certain.

AL East

The Boston Red Sox had an up-and-down first half of the season, but they exit the all-star break in first place in the AL East with a 3 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Still, they aren’t overwhelming favorites to finish the season at the top of the division, a fact that won’t change until their offense gets back on track.

Boston’s offense has been subpar, creating runs at a rate that is 3 percent lower than the league average after adjusting for league and park effects, and it’s been shut out seven times in the first half of 2017 after being blanked just six times last season.

You can’t even blame the team’s offensive woes on bad luck, as its batting average on balls in play is above average (.307 BABIP vs. .299), indicating that perhaps the Red Sox could see less good fortune on batted balls in play during the second half. At least they aren’t striking out much at the plate (18.1 percent of the time, second-best in the AL), which would only worsen their chances at back-to-back divisional titles.

The defense hasn’t helped, either, costing the team 14.5 runs per 150 innings, the third-worst mark in the league heading into the all-star break. Luckily, the two teams worse than them, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, are also in the division.

Boston’s pitching on the other hand, has been stellar. Led by all-star Chris Sale, Red Sox pitchers have produced the second-most wins above replacement this season (13.7) in the AL with the fifth-lowest FIP (3.78), what a team’s ERA would look like over a given period of time if they were to have experienced league-average results on balls in play and league-average timing, in the majors this season. No pitching staff in the AL has a higher win probability added, which credits or debits a player based on how much their performance increased their team’s odds of winning.





If they do lose ground to the New York Yankees, they still have a leg up on the AL’s first wild-card spot, giving Boston a 77 percent chance at making the playoffs, which includes a 44 percent chance of being at the top of the division by year’s end.

For the Yankees to make a move, they are going to have to get their bullpen together. Over their last 100 innings pitched, New York’s relievers allowed 9.5 more runs than you would expect based on the runners on base and how many outs were left in the inning, the second-worst mark in the league during that span.

AL Central

The Cleveland Indians are in the driver’s seat, despite having just a 2 1/2 game lead over the Minnesota Twins and a three-game lead over the Kansas City Royals. In fact, if not for some bad cluster luck — the byproduct of a team’s batters spreading hits and walks apart rather than in sequence, ultimately resulting in fewer runs scored — the Indians would have a 12-game lead in the division, with the Royals and Twins fielding calls as sellers leading up to the trade deadline. Instead, the Twins won six more games than expected based on their sequencing of hits for and against, while the Indians won six fewer than expected, putting them on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to good fortune this season.





Cleveland also has the third-easiest schedule remaining, with upcoming opponents winning 48.3 percent of their games this season. As a result, the second half should see Cleveland distance itself from the pack, leaving the Royals and Twins without a playoff spot.

AL West

There is nothing at stake here. The Astros have a 16 1/2-game lead at the all-star break with only the Texas Rangers expected to win more than 80 games.

Since 1996, the first full season with at least one wild-card team, 77 of 126 division champions (61 percent) held at least a share of that division lead at the all-star break, including all eight that had double-digit leads at the end of the first half of the season.





NL East

There won’t be much drama from this division, either. The Washington Nationals have a 9 1/2 game lead on the Atlanta Braves and a 92.7 percent chance at winning the division. And that’s despite their bullpen allowing 39 more runs than expected after accounting for runners on base and how many outs were left in the inning. Only the 39-50 Oakland Athletics have as bad a collection of relievers this season.

NL Central

Were it not for the reigning champion Chicago Cubs occupying this division, we might have already called the race for the Milwaukee Brewers, who enjoy a 5 1/2 game lead at the break. But it’s actually the St. Louis Cardinals who are being given a better chance than the Cubs at wrestling the division away from the Brewers this season.

That’s because Chicago’s offense is damaging the team at the plate. Last season, Chicago’s batters added 5.8 runs above replacement per 600 plate appearances to the team by virtue of their hitting and base running. This season, they are below replacement level (minus-4.6 runs per 600 plate appearances), a huge swing for the depending World Series champion.





NL West

Another division bereft of intrigue. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 61-29 with the largest run differential in baseball (plus-163) this season, producing the most wins above replacement by their pitchers (15.8 fWAR) along with the second-most wins above replacement by their hitters (19.5 fWAR).

The Dodgers don't have a starter in ASG. The '09 Dodgers was the last team w/ the best win pct at the break w/o a starter (via @EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2017

And the Dodgers have the easiest remaining schedule (.474 average win percentage by their remaining opponents), which will only allow them to pull away from the Arizona Diamondbacks (7 1/2 games back) and Colorado Rockies (9 1/2 games back) faster.

AL wild card

Chances are the loser of the AL East division race between the Red Sox and Yankees will get the consolation prize of the first wild-card spot, leaving just one postseason berth over which the Rays, Rangers and Royals can fight.

Of those three, the Royals are the least likely to emerge as a playoff team. They are the worst team in the AL at creating runs (15 percent below average) with two of their everyday batters, Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar, hitting .195 and .226, respectively.

Between the Rangers and Rays, give the latter the edge.

Tampa Bay has been the league’s third-best hitting team in the first half, creating runs at a rate that is 7 percent higher than the league average (107 wRC+) thanks to four of their five hitters qualifying for the batting title giving above-average performance, including Logan Morrison, who leads the team with 24 home runs and a .931 OPS, while ranking No. 10 in most hits on the sweet spot of the bat (31 barrels) this season.

Tampa Bay also has the better pitching staff, producing a combined 4.22 FIP, which is in line with its 4.17 ERA. Texas, meanwhile, has a higher FIP (4.75) than ERA (4.38), suggesting there is some regression on the horizon.





NL wild card

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies have 9 1/2 and 7 1/2 game leads, respectively, in the NL wild-card race, leaving little suspense as to who we will see in the playoffs. Colorado also has one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, facing future opponents that have a collective record below .500 with 37 of their 71 remaining games at home. And, as you would expect, the Rockies are much better hitters at Coors Field than they are on the road, giving them an even bigger boost to their postseason hopes.

Split BA OBP SLG OPS Home 0.292 0.345 0.489 0.834 Away 0.249 0.313 0.379 0.692

Arizona plays a tougher schedule, but its pitching has been great in the first half. The Diamondbacks own the second-best overall FIP in the league (3.66) this season and are striking out the second-most batters per plate appearance (24.8 percent). Starters Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray each have an ERA under 3.00 with more that 10 strikeouts per nine innings and rank third and eighth, respectively, among NL starters for wins above replacement.

It will take a second-half collapse by both Arizona and Colorado to open the door for another team to sneak into the postseason, and with no other team in the NL being given greater than 8 percent chance of making the playoffs via the wild card, that’s unlikely to happen.