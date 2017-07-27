

Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish provides a quality start in 7 out of every 10 games. (Richard W. Rodriguez/AP)

The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday pitcher Stephen Strasburg would be placed on the disabled list and miss his next start with a right elbow nerve impingement. Manager Dusty Baker insisted his 29-year-old starter would only “miss one turn” in the rotation. But this will be Strasburg’s eighth trip to the DL since his 2010 rookie season, so it makes sense for the Nationals to seek help for the front of the rotation at the trade deadline.

Starting pitchers who are rumored to be available include the Texas Rangers’ Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray of the Oakland A’s, the Pittsburgh Pirates Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants’ Johnny Cueto. Acquiring any of those will require negotiations far beyond the scope of this article, but putting future contract obligations and outrageous demands aside, Darvish would be the best choice if Washington wants to improve its chances of winning the 2017 World Series.

Yu Darvish’s 10-team no-trade list, per sources: BAL, BOS, CHC, CLE, COL, CWS, DET, OAK, PIT, TOR. Free to go to LAD, NYY, HOU, all others. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2017

Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA for the Texas Rangers, a record that would almost certainly be better if he played for Washington. The Rangers supply just 3.4 runs per nine innings pitched whereas the Nationals offer their starters almost six runs per nine innings, the third-most in the majors. And since Darvish provides a quality start in seven of every 10 games, pitching almost seven innings per start, his record is sure to improve if he joins Washington.

A true ace, Darvish has a varied repertoire of pitches he uses, including two fastballs (four-seam and sinker), a change-up and curveball, but it is his slider that continues to be his go-to pitch with two strikes on the count. And it has been very difficult for batters to keep up — this season, they are hitting just .186 against with 55 strikeouts in 145 at-bats ending on the pitch.

His slider has saved the Rangers 1.3 runs per 100 times it is thrown in 2017, making it the second-most valuable pitch thrown among the trade-acquisition group and 13th most-valuable slider in the majors. Gray’s change-up is the most valuable (2.1 runs saved per 100 pitches) but since he doesn’t throw it as frequently as Darvish throws his slider (6.5 percent vs. 24.9 percent this season) it makes sense to move Darvish’s breaking ball to the top spot.

Having that slider and a curveball with variable speeds not only causes a higher rate of strikeouts, they also prevent batters from getting solid contact on the ball. Hitters are swinging at 31 percent of his pitches outside of the strike zone, the ninth-most among AL starters qualifying for the ERA title, but make contact on less than 58 percent of his pitches outside the strike zone, 11th lowest.

Cole is the exact opposite. Batters chase less than a third of the Pirates’ starter’s pitches out of the zone but are making contact on seven of every 10, the 10th worst mark in the NL, with Verlander (68.8 percent contact rate out of the zone) and Cueto (68.1 percent) close behind.





Batters chasing and missing more pitches out of the zone gives Darvish an overall strikeout rate (26.2 percent) higher than any of the other potential trade candidates mentioned above as well as higher than the average Nationals starter this season.





Consistent misses also help Darvish limit hits on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as a barrel, to just one out of every 92 pitches (1.1 percent) this season. Verlander, Cole and Cueto all have surrendered a higher percentage. Gray has not, but he also has thrown 620 fewer pitches than Darvish.

Player Barrels Total Pitches % of Pitches Sonny Gray 15 1591 0.9% Yu Darvish 24 2211 1.1% Justin Verlander 28 2262 1.2% Gerrit Cole 30 2079 1.4% Johnny Cueto 29 1960 1.5%

Nats starters Max Scherzer (0.85 percent) and Gio Gonzalez (0.94 percent) also are good at limiting contact. Adding Darvish would potentially give the Nationals three starting pitchers that are the best at keeping hit quality at a minimum.

That control of the strike zone and lack of hard hits against obviously helps Darvish keep the score low — batters have scored close to nine runs fewer than you would expect given the men on base and outs remaining in the innings (plus-8.9 RE24), on par with Strasburg before his injury (plus-11.4 RE24) and significantly higher than Cole (2.3 RE24), Verlander (minus-0.6 RE24), Gray (minus-1.3 RE24), and Cueto (minus-4.9 RE24). And that includes Darvish’s recent performance, which carries a 7.20 ERA over his past five starts.

But even that isn’t much cause for concern. His FIP — which measures what a player’s ERA would look like over a given period of time if the pitcher were to have experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing — over that span is 4.79 and his expected FIP — which is calculated in the same way as FIP except it replaces a pitcher’s home run total with an estimate of how many home runs they should have allowed given league averages — is lower still at 3.96, indicating these recent outings are more bad luck than a deterioration of skill.

The only downside: Darvish is a free agent at the end of the season, making him a rental for a playoff push.

Heading into Thursday’s games, the Nationals have a 9.2 percent chance at winning the World Series, half the chances of the Los Angeles Dodgers (20.7 percent) and lower than the Chicago Cubs (13.1 percent). Maybe adding Darvish doesn’t make the Nationals championship favorites overnight, but no team in either league would want to face Scherzer, Darvish and a healthy Strasburg in a seven-game series.