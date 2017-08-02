

Masahiro Tanaka, center, and the Yankees starters will go with a six-man rotation — but only for now . (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The New York Yankees made big moves at the trade deadline, acquiring right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics and left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins. They will join Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and rookie Jordan Montgomery in the rotation, giving Manager Joe Girardi decisions to make with six starters for five spots.

In a temporary solution. Girardi will utilize a six-man starting rotation for this week only, preferring to give Severino an extra day’s rest after throwing 116 pitches in his one-run, five-inning outing on Monday. After that, someone’s headed to the bullpen.

Obviously, Gray and Garcia will be part of the five-man rotation going forward.

Gray is striking out 23.5 percent of batters faced, his highest mark since his 2013 rookie season, and commands one of the best sinkers in the game, a pitch that saves 1.51 runs per 100 times it is thrown with a groundball rate of 60 percent. His slider is effective, too, and primarily used when he is ahead in the count, holding batters to a .152 average against with 44 strike outs in 79 at-bats.

Garcia had trouble early in the season, walking more than 10 percent of batters faced during April and May, but he walked just 7 percent of batters since. His strikeout rate also improved, going from 15 to 21 percent in those same splits.

Split K% BB% April and May 15% 10% June and July 21% 7%

Like Gray, Garcia also features a dominant sinker. The pitch saves 1.6 runs per 100 times thrown, fifth in the majors this season, with two-thirds of the balls put in play resulting in grounders. The Yankees are slightly better at turning groundballs into outs (.254 average against) than the Twins were (.260), so that could save Garcia a base hit or two down the stretch.

Severino, despite the poor outing, has a 2.98 ERA and is striking out 28 percent of batters faced this season, allowing a hit on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as a barrel, less than 1 percent of the time. He’s also expected to produce 1.3 wins above replacement for the remainder of the season, eighth in the American League, making him a mainstay in the rotation for the foreseeable future.





Sabathia also should keep his spot in the rotation. The 37-year-old doesn’t provide many quality starts (seven of 18 in 2017), but he is good at getting his first pitch over for strikes (61 percent) and held batters to a .579 OPS against once the count has gone 0-1. If he misses the mark on the first pitch, he still only allows a .788 OPS against, 16 percent lower than the league average.

That leaves two pitchers, Tanaka and Montgomery, for the fifth and final spot.

According to Pete Botte of the Daily News, Montgomery is “the likely odd-man out,” perhaps transitioning into a relief role or optioned to Class AAA after his next start. But that would be a mistake.

Montgomery has been the more valuable pitcher according to wins above replacement (two vs. 1.4 for Tanaka) and is less likely to allow a quality hit when on the mound. This season, Tanaka surrendered a barrel 16 times, six more than Montgomery despite an almost equal number of pitches. As a result, Tanaka allowed 11 more runs than expected after factoring in men on base and outs left in the inning, 10th among all major league starters qualifying for the ERA title this year. Montgomery, meanwhile, has allowed almost a run fewer than expected.





Of course, Girardi could go rogue and keep the six-man rotation for the remainder of the season.

“In theory it sounds great, but now you (would) have six relievers and six starters,” Girardi told reporters on Monday. “You get rid of one of your relievers that can give you distance, it puts you in a bind. If the commissioner would let me add another man on the roster and then you have 26, I’d really think about it.”

Maybe some data will change his mind.

FanGraphs’ Eno Sarris pointed out that six-man rotations are standard in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league with a lower rate of Tommy John surgeries and the numbers show an extra day of rest in Major League Baseball doesn’t have a significant impact on a starting pitcher’s performance.

2017 Split K% BB% OPS Against 4 Days 21% 8% 0.768 5 Days 21% 8% 0.761 6+ Days 20% 9% 0.774

In addition, Rob Arthur from FiveThirtyEight found pitchers were 20 percent less likely to be injured if they got five days’ rest, standard for a six-man rotation, rather than just four, the typical rest using the standard five-man rotation.

“At my age now, I’ll take the rest,” Sabathia told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

The benefits are there if the Yankees want to take advantage of them. If not, a five-man rotation of Severino, Gray, Garcia, Sabathia and Montgomery is New York’s best bet.

