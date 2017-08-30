

Let’s look at two different paths to the 2016 football season.

The first belongs to DeMarco Murray, who started good-but-brittle early in his career in Dallas, playing 37 of a possible 48 games in his first three seasons but still averaging 4.95 yards a carry. Then in 2014, he put it all together, playing 16 games, posting 2,261 yards from scrimmage, scoring 13 touchdowns and finishing first in the league in non-QB fantasy scoring. The following season in Philadelphia, Murray’s numbers collapsed: 702 yards on 193 carries (3.6 yards per carry), barely a top-20 running back. When he moved to Tennessee for 2016, he hit 1,664 yards from scrimmage, scored 12 touchdowns and finished fifth in running back fantasy scoring. His PFF grade was 91.0 in 2014, 44.1 in 2015, and 78.9 in 2016, looking like a road that had a sinkhole taken out of it.

The 2016 season was a big bounceback for Murray.

The second path belongs to Jordy Nelson. Since becoming established, Nelson has been great when healthy. He had 1,314 yards and eight touchdowns in 2013 (No. 11 WR). He had 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014 (No. 2 WR). And he had 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016 (No. 1 WR). Of course, there’s a gap in there. Nelson missed 2015 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, rendering that season useless for anyone who had him as a keeper and/or drafted before the preseason injury.

The 2016 season was a big bounceback for Nelson.

Two different paths, but the result was the same: Murray and Nelson were big bounceback fantasy performers in 2016. So, different paths in mind, here are a handful of bounceback candidates from one route or another for 2017:

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Alfred Blue. Ronnie Hillman. Darren McFadden. Alfred Morris. Adrian Peterson. DeAngelo Williams. All six of those running backs had 100 or fewer carries in 2016, but have still had a 100-yard rushing game more recently than Gurley, who last broke the century mark in Week 14 of 2015. Gurley’s numbers fell off in a huge way in 2016 even without team context — his yards after contact per attempt went from 2.9 in 2015 to 2.2 in 2016, and he forced only two-thirds the number of missed tackles on rushes (28 compared to 42). But even more damning for Gurley in 2016 was that team context — the Rams were the No. 27-graded run-blocking team in 2016, giving Gurley 1.00 yard before contact per rush. The team wasn’t an elite run-blocking unit in 2015, but did give him 1.96 yards before contact per rush. Essentially, before Gurley had a chance to do anything at all, his yards per carry fell off by a full yard in 2016, just because his line failed him.

The mere act of adding Andrew Whitworth as a replacement for Greg Robinson should help move that in the other direction. The Rams now have our No. 18 offensive line entering 2017 — not elite, but enough to boost Gurley’s stock. Add in an improved stable of pass-catching weapons (Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods) helping to draw defensive attention away from Gurley, and he could easily be a top-10 back again in 2017.

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

If your right guard is a little bit subpar, an elite right tackle can cover for it. If one cornerback struggles, other corners and safeties have to help disguise it. For the Giants, the weak spot on the roster might be at quarterback, where Manning put up a 70.5 grade in 2016, his lowest since a 68.1 in 2006. He finished 21st in fantasy scoring at the position, the second time in the last decade he has finished that low.

Of course, the other time he finished 21st was in 2013. Heading into 2014, the Giants drafted Odell Beckham Jr. Suddenly, Manning was rejuvenated, and he put up back-to-back top-10 fantasy seasons, despite grades that were roughly in line with what he had offered in that poor 2013 season. So after Manning struggled in 2016, the Giants tried something similar, bringing in WR Brandon Marshall and TE Evan Engram this offseason. Adding those two to an offense that already includes Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen might not make Manning the best player he’s ever been from a pure football perspective, but for fantasy stock, he almost has no choice but to rebound in a big way.

Danny Woodhead, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Benjamin Watson, TE, Baltimore Ravens

First things first: It’s hard to imagine all three of these players could have big bounceback seasons. There just isn’t enough offense in Baltimore to go around. But one or two of them? Absolutely. Just have to pick the right one or two. Between retirement (Steve Smith), free agency (Kyle Juszczyk, Kamar Aiken), and injury (Kenneth Dixon, Dennis Pitta, Crockett Gillmore), there are nearly 400 targets from the 2016 Ravens now up for grabs in the 2017 offense. Woodhead (who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2 last year) and Watson (who tore his Achilles in last year’s preseason) barely played in 2016, while Maclin saw a bit more action but had injury issues of his own, are all additions to a team that is going to have to find someone to catch the ball.

In standard leagues, Woodhead finished 2015 as the No. 10 RB, Maclin the No. 17 WR and Watson the No. 7 TE. In 2016, they fell to, respectively, No. 92, No. 73, and DNP. It’s easy to envision Woodhead and Maclin as flex options at their respective positions, and Watson a top-20 tight end.

Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Palmer struggled out the gate in 2016, perhaps still hindered by his end-of-2015 injury, perhaps just putting up subpar numbers. He averaged 13.8 fantasy points per game through Week 7, with only one game of more than 18 fantasy points and 13 or fewer four times. After that, though, he averaged 17 fantasy points per game the rest of the way, reaching 20 or more fantasy points four times in nine games. He finished as the No. 17 QB, but was 22nd in the first split, 10th in the second.

Heading into 2017, Palmer is (by all accounts) healthy. Better yet for him and the Cardinals, the schedule opens with, in order, Detroit, Indianapolis, Dallas, San Francisco and Philadelphia. Things get more difficult in the second half of 2017, but there’s a good argument to be made that, with that schedule, Palmer could be the runaway No. 1 QB through the first five weeks of the season. Maybe at that point it’s worth looking to sell high on a rejuvenated Palmer, or maybe it’s worth keeping him, but at the least, he has the looks of an extreme first-half bounceback in 2017.

Daniel Kelley is the fantasy editor for Pro Football Focus.

