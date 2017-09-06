

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery will face the challenging defense of the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Each week, Neil Greenberg will give you three players to start and three to sit in your fantasy football league.

Week 1 of fantasy football season means everyone is tied at 0-0, each with an equal chance of winning that championship trophy. It might also be the hardest time of the year to make a decision — with the fantasy draft barely in the rear view mirror, it can be tough to decide which player has the most upside without a track record to base it on from this season. That makes matchups a key ingredient in determining who to start or sit in the opening weeks.

And winning early is important. In 2014, Adrian Atkinson and Ben Bruning found that a Week 1 win put your playoff chances at 61.9 percent in a 12-team league where half of the squads make the postseason.

No pressure — here are some smart moves to consider for Week 1.

Start

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger ended last season as the 10th most-valuable passer in the NFL per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. But as a ninth-round pick in 12-team, point-per-reception, or PPR, leagues, you may have another quarterback on your roster. If you do, make sure to start Roethlisberger in Game 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland figures to improve off last year’s underwhelming performance, which saw them yield the second-most net yards per attempt (5.2) in the league in 2016, but Pittsburgh will be better, too, especially now that receiver Martavis Bryant, after sitting out the entire 2016 season due to an NFL suspension, has finally been cleared to return to the team for the 2017 season.

Since 2014, Bryant’s rookie year, Roethlisberger averages 20 fantasy points per game with Bryant in the lineup, more than three points per game more than when Bryant isn’t in uniform.

2014 to 2016 Comp% Yds/ATT TD% FPts/Gm With Martavis Bryant in lineup 67.2% 8.3 5.3% 20.0 Without Martavis Bryant in lineup 65.9% 7.7 5.0% 16.6

Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams acquired Watkins from the Buffalo Bills during the second week of training camp, and the early returns have not been stellar: he caught 2 of 5 targets for eight yards in three games.

The good news is Watkins and the Rams will face an Indianapolis Colts defense without top cornerback Vontae Davis, who, according to Indianapolis Star’s Stephen Holder, won’t be ready for Week 1.

According to Football Outsiders, the Colts ranked 26th in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent, against the pass in 2016. It also allowed almost 80 yards per game to opposing teams’ No. 1 WR — and that was with Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, playing 14 games. In those two games without Davis last season the Colts allowed a combined 8.7 yards per target and 6.5 yards after the catch per reception to the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

2016 Colts Rec% allowed Yds/Att allowed YAC/Rec allowed Two games without Vontae Davis 76% 8.7 6.5 14 games with Vontae Davis 65% 7.6 5.4

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey, a second-round pick in fantasy football drafts this season, was selected seven rounds earlier than Stewart, but it is the latter who is the No. 1 running back on the depth chart and goal-line back for the Panthers — Stewart carried the ball 40 times in the red zone for Carolina last season, scoring nine touchdowns and adding 11 first downs.

This week’s opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, allowed a league-high 4.8 yards per carry to running backs in 2016 and stopped just 21 percent of rushers from achieving a touchdown or first down on runs on third or fourth down with two yards or less to go, the fifth-worst rate in the NFL last season. The game charters at Pro Football Focus don’t expect much improvement — they rated the 49ers defensive front as the worst in the league heading into the 2017 regular season.

Sit

Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

Montgomery produced 31 rushing yards — including a 25-yard run between the tackles — and a touchdown in the Packers’ third preseason game, adding a three-yard catch out of the backfield for good measure. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday Montgomery was the Packers’ starting running back and that his “development is over.” But the high-upside fantasy pick will probably have to wait a week before making an impact on your roster.

Green Bay hosts the Seattle Seahawks in Game 1, a team that doesn’t yield much to opposing rushers.

Pro Football Focus had Seattle’s defensive front as the second-best in the NFL heading into the 2016 season and it didn’t disappoint. The front seven stopped 23 percent of runs at or behind the line of scrimmage (7th) and prevented 58 percent of of runs on third or fourth down, two yards or less to go, from achieving a first down or touchdown (8th) in 2016. PFF again has the Seahawks’ defensive line as the second-best defensive line entering the season, making Montgomery a reserve for the first game of the season.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, doesn’t get an easy start to the season against the division rival New York Giants, even if it is at home.

Big Blue ended the 2016 campaign ranked fourth in DVOA against the pass with top-5 performances against a team’s three most-used wideouts in addition to pass-catching running backs out of the backfield. Prescott was among those who struggled against the Giants last season, posting a mere 58.6 passer rating and 3.6 adjusted net yards per pass in his two games against them in 2016. Those numbers were 115 and 8.8, respectively, against all other opponents.





T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

There are two problems starting Hilton against the Rams in Week 1.

The first is the Rams defense, even if Aaron Donald continues his holdout and doesn’t play. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, another primary pass rusher for Los Angeles, is expected to return for Week 1 after taking a knee to the thigh courtesy of teammate Michael Brockers. With Quinn healthy, expect the Colts’ quarterback to be under siege, which, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, reduced the average passer rating from 99.3 to 64.6 last season.

The second problem is that Colts QB. The team’s starting quarterback, Andrew Luck, won’t play in the season opener and could miss multiple weeks. That puts backup Scott Tolzien in the game for at least Week 1.

Since 2012, Hilton’s rookie season, he has caught 58 percent of his targets from Luck, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, scoring a touchdown nearly five percent of the time. With all other backup quarterbacks his catch rate (55 percent), yardage (8.5 yards per target) and scoring rate (2.7 percent of catches are touchdowns) all suffer. In fantasy terms, this drops Hilton down from 10.4 to 3.4 points per game in leagues using the point-per-reception scoring format.