The Dallas Cowboys went 4-0 against AFC teams in 2016 and will face the Denver Broncos in Week 2. (Sarah Warnock/AP)

Week 1 had some surprises but the games weren’t as competitive as you might like. Teams barely averaged two touchdowns per game and the final margin of victory (13.6 points) was the highest it’s been since the opening week of the 2011 season. Injuries to key players were plentiful — David Johnson, Allen Robinson, Danny Woodhead and Kevin White are all expected to miss significant time — while other teams are still trying to find who can make an impact on their roster.

As a result, this week’s power rankings may look more volatile than expected. The power rankings on Fancy Stats take into account a team’s actual record (once the season begins), what their record should be based on points scored and allowed, also known as their Pythagorean win percentage, and how much better or worse their opponents are in relation to an 8-8 team. A good team playing against good opponents will be near the top while those who struggle against mediocre or poor teams will trend toward the bottom. A more detailed description of the method can be found in the Week 1 rankings.

Here are this week’s power rankings.

Rank Team Power Rank (1 to 100) Change in rank from last week 1 Dallas Cowboys (1-0) 77 1 2 Green Bay Packers (1-0) 76 2 3 Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) 71 0 4 Oakland Raiders (1-0) 70 3 5 Atlanta Falcons (1-0) 67 3 6 Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 66 5 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) 65 -2 8 Denver Broncos (1-0) 65 -2 9 Carolina Panthers (1-0) 62 10 10 Minnesota Vikings (1-0) 62 5 11 New England Patriots (0-1) 57 -10 12 Detroit Lions (1-0) 56 11 13 Buffalo Bills (1-0) 56 3 14 Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) 55 10 15 Miami Dolphins (0-0) 46 5 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) 44 6 17 Seattle Seahawks (0-1) 43 -7 18 New York Giants (0-1) 43 -9 19 New Orleans Saints (0-1) 42 -2 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) 42 7 21 Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) 41 5 22 Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 40 8 23 Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 39 -10 24 Washington Redskins (0-1) 39 -6 25 Houston Texans (0-1) 37 -13 26 Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 35 -5 27 Indianapolis Colts (0-1) 35 -13 28 Tennessee Titans (0-1) 33 -3 29 Chicago Bears (0-1) 32 0 30 New York Jets (0-1) 28 -2 31 Cleveland Browns (0-1) 28 1 32 San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 19 -1

The New England Patriots fell 10 spots to No. 11 in the rankings after their stunning loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night. It’s probably just a bump on the road to the AFC championship game — and their true strength probably should be well inside the top 10 — but still, Week 1’s results mean something, and their defense could be a cause for concern heading into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots defense allowed 3 plays of 50+ yards to the Chiefs in week 1. They allowed just 2 plays of 50+ yards during the entire 2016 season — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) September 13, 2017

The Arizona Cardinals also dropped 10 spots and could fall further depending on how their running backs make up for the loss of Johnson. Johnson touched the football 373 times last season, the most by any player since Johnson was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, and was ranked No. 12 on the NFL’s list of Top 100 players in 2017.

[It will take a village to get the Arizona Cardinals into the playoff hunt]

The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, move up 10 spots after their 23-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not a quality win per se, but the two-headed attack of Jonathan Stewart and rookie Christian McCaffrey totaled 167 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown and the defense created four sacks, two hits and 13 hurries on 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer, showing this team needs to be taken more seriously.

Using the data above, here are this week’s picks against the consensus point spreads from multiple sports books in Vegas. We start with the featured matchups of Week 2.

Dallas Cowboys (-2) at Denver Broncos

Winner: Denver Broncos, 57 percent

Pick: Denver Broncos +2

Dallas takes over the top spot in the rankings and went 4-0 against AFC teams in 2016, but second-year pros Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott haven’t faced a defense like the Broncos.

Opposing quarterbacks had a league-low 69.7 passer rating against Denver in 2016 and it finished the season as the No. 1 rated defense per Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent. Prescott and Elliott also saw their production suffer when facing a Top 10 DVOA defense last season compared to their production against everyone else.

Performance in 2016 vs. Top 10 DVOA defense vs.non Top 10 DVOA defense Dak Prescott (Adjusted net yards per pass) 5.8 9.2 Ezekiel Elliott (Total yards per touch) 4.3 6.3

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Winner: Green Bay Packers, 53 percent

Pick: Green Bay Packers +3

The Falcons’ first regular season game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be difficult to win. The Packers got solid production from quarterback Aaron Rodgers — 311 yards and a touchdown in addition to an interception — but Green Bay’s defense shined, holding the Seahawks to 225 total yards and forcing a three-and-out on half their drives. Seattle also converted only half of its first downs into another set of first downs or a touchdown, lower than the league average for Week 1 (66.8 percent) and significantly lower than its conversion rate from 2016 (67.3 percent).

Seattle Seahawks Percentage of three-and-out drives Rate of first downs converted into another first down or TD 2016 regular season 32% 67% 2017 Week 1 vs. GB 50% 55% NFL average 33% 69%

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (-4)

Winner: Detroit Lions, 66 percent

Pick: Detroit Lions +4

Without Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants struggled to push the ball downfield. Eli Manning managed a mere 198 net passing yards with no touchdowns and an interception and if not for a field goal in the third quarter, Big Blue would have had a big fat zero on the scoreboard.

It’s unknown whether Beckham will be ready to go Monday night, but the Lions finished Week 1 as the seventh-best pass-coverage unit in the league per Pro Football Focus. Plus, during last year’s Week 15 matchup, Lions cornerback Darius Slay and safety Glover Quinn limited Beckham to three catches for 31 yards and no touchdowns.

The remaining games

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers (-7)

Winner: Carolina Panthers, 66 percent

Pick: Buffalo Bills +7

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Winner: Arizona Cardinals, 67 percent

Pick: Arizona Cardinals -7.5

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Winner: Tennessee Titans, 51 percent

Pick: Tennessee Titans -2.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (-5)

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs, 53 percent

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -5

New England Patriots (-6.5) at New Orleans Saints

Winner: New England Patriots, 67 percent

Pick: New England Patriots -6.5

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers, 53 percent

Pick: Minnesota Vikings +6.5

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5)

Winner: Baltimore Ravens, 87 percent

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7.5

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 62 percent

Pick: Chicago Bears +7

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders (-14)

Winner: Oakland Raiders, 77 percent

Pick: New York Jets +14

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers, 54 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5)

Winner: Los Angeles Rams, 72 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -2.5

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5)

Winner: Seattle Seahawks, 64 percent

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -13.5

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Winner: Cincinnati Bengals, 55 percent

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5

