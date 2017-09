Just because Joe Flacco and the Ravens are 2-0 doesn’t mean they’re bound for the playoffs. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

You’ve probably heard the playoff probability stats by now. The teams that fell to 0-2 over the weekend have around a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs, while teams that have started 2-0 have approximately a 60 percent chance ending up in the playoffs.

There are eight 2-0 teams, and only three of which — the Panthers, Broncos and Ravens — missed the playoffs a season ago. Let’s examine the hot starts from those three and determine whether they’ll be still be in playoff contention at season’s end.

Baltimore Ravens — Pretender

There are many parallels between the Ravens’ hot start from this year and the Vikings’ from a season ago. With the state of the offensive lines for both, one could tell they were a ticking time bomb of sorts. Joe Flacco has been under pressure on only 29.6 percent of his snaps so far — right around the league average — but much of that is because they’ve had big leads on the backs of their defense and been able to use play action at the highest rate in the NFL (35.2 percent of dropbacks).

Now with perennial Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda out for the season and a tougher slate of games on the schedule, things could get ugly. If this offense is forced to play from behind and play in obvious passing situations, Flacco could be running for his life. The offense has already taken away many of the deep dropbacks and deep balls he’s known for. His 5.3-yard average depth of target so far is by far the lowest of his career. Even with what’s shaping up to be an elite defense, the Ravens offense doesn’t have the look of a contender.

Carolina Panthers — Contender*

The Panthers have all the talent to be a contender in their current form, but the asterisk refers to quarterback Cam Newton. He has to get back to a level of play that’s somewhere much closer to his MVP season of 2015 than his dismal start to 2017.

The Panthers have played two of arguably the worst five teams in the NFL in the 49ers and Bills, yet have managed a grand total of 32 points offensively. That’s not going to cut it in the loaded NFC South. So far, the inaccuracy woes that we saw plague Newton in 2016 haven’t improved one bit. His 69.2 adjusted completion percentage is 25th among starting quarterbacks and that comes with a passing game that’s grown gradually shorter this season. Newton’s 9.0-yard average depth of target would be the shortest of his career after it was at 11.0 yards last season. Those numbers have to turn around and they won’t get any easier with Greg Olsen breaking his foot.

The defense can hang with anyone. James Bradberry and Daryl Worley look like legit starters at corner, allowing only 136 yards between them in two games, while their linebacking corps of Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechley will always be one of the league’s best. They’ll be able to shut down some of the offenses in the NFC South, but if the offense can’t turn it around, that won’t matter.

Denver Broncos — Contender

There are two overriding reasons the Broncos are legitimate contenders once again this season. The first is the emergence of Shaquil Barrett and Shelby Harris along the defensive line. The second is the improvement of quarterback Trevor Siemian. Run defense and quarterback play were two of the biggest things that held them back in 2016 and overnight both look to be back up to snuff.

The run defense suffered mightily from a lack of playmakers on the interior a season ago. Jared Crick and Sylvester Williams were 114th and 117th, respectively, out of 122 interior defenders in terms of run-defense grading. Simply average play was going to be an upgrade. It appears they’ve found that and then some in Harris, who has the second-best run-defense grade of any interior defender in the league currently. On the outside, Barrett has picked up where DeMarcus Ware left off, notching 13 pressures through the first two games — the second-most of any player in the NFL.

That then brings us to easily the biggest year-on-year roster improvement so far: QB1. Since starting the year off with an ugly almost-pick six, Siemian hasn’t made a single turnover-worthy throw. He hasn’t been solely a game manager though — Siemian has four big-time throws over that span and is currently a top-10-graded quarterback in the league. It’s too early to be crowning him a franchise quarterback, but this is a roster that won a Super Bowl with far less than average quarterback play. If they have even a competent quarterback, the supporting cast is more than enough.

Mike Renner is a writer for Pro Football Focus and a contributor to The Washington Post’s NFL coverage.

More NFL:

Is Eli Manning done? The Giants’ offense is so bad, it’s hard to know the answer.

NFL Power Rankings — Week 2: Steelers maintain firm grip on top while Cowboys plunge

The Browns are road favorites. Wait, what?

No, Jon Gruden, that was not ‘the most dramatic field goal’ you’ve ever seen made

Former NFL players’ concussion suit back in court amid delays in payment

The Saints’ defense off to a historically bad start and not even Drew Brees can overcome it