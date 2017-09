Believe in Jay Cutler? Believe in Jay Cutler. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Scrabble is more science than art. Really, the person who wins is the one who has memorized more words. There is some measure of spatial awareness and mind flexibility to picture the words, but the base skill needed is a vocabulary.

Poker is largely the inverse. Yes, you can memorize odds and tables, but a big chunk of the game is watching the opponents, reacting, employing psychology.

Fantasy football is both. We have two weeks’ worth of data from which to draw our best and worst plays. But divining the real takeaways from that information takes a bit of art. Did a running back have a low yards-per-carry average because of a stout defense, or because his line is bad, or has he lost it? Did a team hold a quarterback in check because it is great at defending the pass, or was it a normal game that got confirmation bias-ed into meeting what we thought we’d see?

As the season goes on, we’ll have more and more data, and the art/science scale increasingly tips toward science. Early in the year, though, we’re still learning what means what.

Below is a look at some of the top (and bottom) fantasy plays for Week 3. Good luck.

Subscribe to The Fantasy Football Beat on iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play

Good situations

Quarterback

Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins: There are two ways games can go against the Jets. The first is that a team takes a lead and takes its foot off the gas, running the ball and draining the clock. The second is that a team takes a lead and keeps pressing to put up extra points. (Technically, there’s a third way — the Jets take a lead. But come on.) With Cutler only one game into his tenure as QB for a team that almost certainly has designs on a return playoff run (considering the ease of the AFC East schedule), odds are the team will want to let its new quarterback perform as long as possible to get him fully back into the swing of things. As a DFS flier or single-week streamer, Cutler makes sense.

Running backs

Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts: There were murmurs after Week 1 that Gore was being supplanted by rookie Marlon Mack. After all, Gore played 19 snaps that week, while Mack played 17, and they each had 10 carries. Of course, Mack’s work came mostly in garbage time as the Colts were blown out by the Rams, and things went back to normal in Week 2, with Gore getting 32 snaps and 14 carries compared to Mack’s 11 and 6. With the Colts still struggling at quarterback, and facing a Browns team in Week 3 that doesn’t seem like a candidate to blow anybody out, Gore should get plenty of run.

[Week 3 start/sit advice: C.J. Anderson will return to Earth]

Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions: Running backs facing the Falcons (Tarik Cohen, Jordan Howard and Ty Montgomery) have 136 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 receptions. When not playing the Falcons, those three have 84 yards on 9 scoreless catches. Cohen and Montgomery saw their average depths of target jump by more than 2.0 yards against the Falcons compared to their other games. The Falcons are still a team that allowed more fantasy points through the air to backs last year than they did on the ground. And Riddick is one of the league’s preeminent pass-catching backs.

Wide receivers

Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys: Remember Week 1 and all that Kenny Golladay love? After the Lions rookie had 69 yards and 2 scores on 4 catches in his debut, he was the hot waiver add. Well, in Week 2, he caught a single pass for 8 yards. What changed? Patrick Peterson wasn’t involved in Week 2, meaning the team’s top weapon wasn’t shadowed. Peterson will likely shadow Dez Bryant in Week 3, leaving the Cowboys’ other receiving options — Beasley, Terrance Williams, Jason Witten, maybe even Ezekiel Elliott — to Golladay about town.

Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers: This should be easy enough. Greg Olsen is one of the league’s best tight ends, and has been a safety net for Carolina QB Cam Newton for his whole career. And now Olsen, who broke his foot Sunday, will be gone for a reported 6-8 weeks. There are a few candidates to soak up the targets — Funchess and rookies Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. So far, McCaffrey has seen 11 targets, meaning he’s unlikely to see a big uptick. Samuel has yet to make his mark at all, and is low on the team’s totem pole. That leaves Funchess, whose 68 yards Sunday marked his highest total since Week 17 of the 2015 season. Olsen’s absence should mean good things for the third-year Panther.

Tight end

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Gates got the headlines Sunday, catching his 112th career touchdown to break the all-time tight end record, but even with that, it was Henry who had the better overall day, with more targets (7 to 3) and yards (80 to 11), and a better PFF grade (85.2 to 73.1). And now, with Gates having the record all to himself and the Chargers desperately needing a win, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the team fully turn to the younger Henry as they face a Chiefs team that, without Eric Berry, isn’t the same tight end barricade it once was, letting Zach Ertz go for almost 100 yards in Week 2.

Bad situations

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles: The entire list of quarterbacks with more fantasy points than Wentz through two weeks is Trevor Siemian and Alex Smith. He and Siemian are the only ones who have topped 20 fantasy points in each week. On the surface, that’s all fantastic. On the flip side, Wentz’ 74.9 grade through the two games is much less impressive (tied with Jacoby Brissett). And as PFF’s Sam Monson noted on Twitter, Wentz has nine turnover-worthy plays so far through two games. No other quarterback has more than six. A passer’s luck doesn’t continue like that. Either Wentz tightens up or his fantasy production goes down.

Running back

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars: Game 1: Jaguars win 29-7, Fournette gets 26 carries, gains 124 yards from scrimmage. Game 2: Jaguars lose 37-16, Fournette gets 14 carries, gains 61 yards from scrimmage. Fournette’s second game was saved by a late touchdown, but just as Jaguars’ receivers have seen a boost in recent years by the team’s regular visits to garbage time, running backs see a dip. Worse for Fournette, he averaged 3.8 yards per carry in Week 1 and only 2.9 in Week 2. Against a stout Baltimore defense in Week 3, odds are the Jaguars will be seeing garbage time yet again. Fournette needs a better team around him.

Wide receiver

Green Bay Packers receivers: The Bengals have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. For some teams, that’s a sign of a strong defense. For the Bengals, it’s more that there has been no reason at all for teams to pass, as the Bengals have been so inept that teams haven’t needed to push things. The Packers are the Bengals’ Week 3 opponent, which should mean an easy Green Bay win. Add in injuries to Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, and increased defensive attention to Davante Adams as a result, and there’s no real reason for the Packers to force things to the team’s receivers this week. They can win without them.

Tight end

Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots: Let’s be honest — Week 3 is going to be rough for the tight end position. Gronkowski is banged up. Greg Olsen is out. Tyler Eifert and Jordan Reed are dealing with injuries. If your tight end is healthy, mazel tov. But Gronkowski is here because word has come out this week that his injury isn’t “that bad.” Maybe he plays Week 3. But even if he does, it’s hard to imagine using him in a DFS scenario. This is a player the Patriots need for a full season, given the team’s other injuries, and as such they aren’t going to press him too hard in a game against a Texans team that they should beat easily. Gronk’s Week 3 might be a light-use, early-shower sort of game.

Daniel Kelley is the Fantasy Editor for Pro Football Focus.

More fantasy football analysis from The Post:

This could be the time to trade for A.J. Green

Five moves you should make to improve your fantasy team this week