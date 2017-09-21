

Week 2 is in the books and it looks like the AFC West is shaping up to be the best division in the league.

The Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are all undefeated and occupy three of the top four spots on this week’s power rankings, which take into account a team’s actual record (once the season begins), what their record should be based on points scored and allowed, also known as their Pythagorean win percentage, and how much better or worse their opponents are in relation to an 8-8 team. A good team playing against good opponents will be near the top while those who struggle against mediocre or poor teams will trend toward the bottom. A more detailed description of the method can be found in the Week 1 rankings.

Rank Team Power Rank (1 to 100) Change in rank from last week 1 Oakland Raiders (2-0) 73 3 2 Denver Broncos (2-0) 72 6 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) 71 4 4 Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) 71 -1 5 Atlanta Falcons (2-0) 69 0 6 New England Patriots (1-1) 67 5 7 Baltimore Ravens (2-0) 66 -1 8 Carolina Panthers (2-0) 63 1 9 Green Bay Packers (1-1) 63 -7 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 62 6 11 Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 60 -10 12 Detroit Lions (2-0) 59 0 13 Miami Dolphins (1-0) 53 2 14 Seattle Seahawks (1-1) 50 3 15 Buffalo Bills (1-1) 49 -2 16 Minnesota Vikings (1-1) 49 -6 17 Washington Redskins (1-1) 48 7 18 Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) 48 -4 19 Tennessee Titans (1-1) 46 9 20 Arizona Cardinals (1-1) 44 3 21 New York Giants (0-2) 42 -3 22 Houston Texans (1-1) 41 3 23 Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) 40 -2 24 New Orleans Saints (0-2) 39 -5 25 Los Angeles Rams (1-1) 36 -3 26 Indianapolis Colts (0-2) 34 1 27 Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) 34 -1 28 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) 32 -8 29 New York Jets (0-2) 25 1 30 Chicago Bears (0-2) 24 -1 31 Cleveland Browns (0-2) 22 0 32 San Francisco 49ers (0-2) 18 0

You can debate whether or not the Raiders deserve the top spot after victories over the 1-1 Titans and 0-2 Jets, but they are scoring a league-high 3.6 points per drive overall, the best scoring rate in the NFL through two games since the 2008 Denver Broncos (4.0). Quarterback Derek Carr ranks seventh in ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (67.2) and lines up behind the third-best pass-blocking unit in the NFL this year. Maybe its defense undercuts them at some point but for now Oakland is deserving of the top spot.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, were demolished by the Broncos on Sunday by a score of 42-17, with their offense producing 22 fewer points than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each of their offensive plays. That dropped them 10 spots in the rankings to 11th.

Their division rival, the New York Giants, meanwhile, are the best 0-2 team yet rank 25th overall per Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent. Despite their winless record, they’re still a more potent team than the one-win Jaguars, Texans and Rams. Of course, that might not help them this week against the Eagles.

Using the data above, here are this week’s picks against the consensus point spreads from multiple sports books in Vegas. We start with the featured matchups of Week 2.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles, 63 percent

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6

I don’t know if this is the beginning of the end for Eli Manning, but he sure is trending in the wrong direction. Three seasons ago the Giants quarterback was averaging 6.74 adjusted net yards per pass. Now, at almost 37 years old, he is averaging 4.31.

That’s putting extra strain on Big Blue’s defense. Opposing offenses are starting their drives on the Giants’ own 34-yard line, the third-best starting field position in the NFL this season and a six-yard decline from last year. It’s also the difference between opponents scoring 1.3 or 1.1 points per drive, respectively. That might not sound like much, but considering there are an average of 21 drives per team per game, that’s akin to gifting the other team more points than a field goal.

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-9)

Winner: Green Bay Packers, 71 percent

Pick: Green Bay Packers -9

The Bengals Achilles’ heel is their offensive line. Their run blocking is the worst in the league this season per Pro Football Focus and their pass protection isn’t much better (fourth worst). That’s going to be a big problem against a Packers’ defense that features edge rushers like Nick Perry (10 total sacks, hits and hurries in 2017), Clay Mathews (six pressures) and interior lineman Mike Daniels (five pressures, six stops at or behind the line of scrimmage). Daniels suffered a minor hamstring injury on Monday night but shouldn’t miss much time, if any.





Oakland Raiders (-3) at Washington Redskins

Winner: Oakland Raiders, 65 percent

Pick: Oakland Raiders -3

Oakland rookie Eddie Vanderdoes has started the season strong — he has two hits and three hurries with two solo tackles and an assist through two games — and will need to continue his performance against Washington center Spencer Long, especially when the Redskins call a running play.

When asked to run up the middle, Redskins’ running backs are averaging 7.6 yards per carry, the highest behind any position along the offensive line.





Unfortunately for Washington, top running back Rob Kelley suffered a rib injury in the second quarter on Sunday and missed the rest of the game, although he is considered “day-to-day.” The Redskins will need their backs in top shape to take the pressure off the team’s passing game, which has scored seven points fewer than expected (ninth worst) after taking into account down, distance and field position.

The remaining games

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

Winner: Dallas Cowboys, 62 percent

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -3

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Winner: Baltimore Ravens, 65 percent

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3.5

Denver Broncos (-3) at Buffalo Bills

Winner: Denver Broncos, 63 percent

Pick: Denver Broncos -3

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-6)

Winner: Carolina Panthers, 64 percent

Pick: New Orleans Saints +6

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Chicago Bears

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers, 72 percent

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -7.5

Cleveland Browns (-1) at Indianapolis Colts

Winner: Cleveland Browns, 55 percent

Pick: Cleveland Browns -1

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions

Winner: Detroit Lions, 62 percent

Pick: Detroit Lions +3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TBD) at Minnesota Vikings

Winner: Minnesota Vikings, 63 percent

Pick: Minnesota Vikings, depending on the spread

Line info is being delayed based on the health of Vikings starting QB Sam Bradford. If Bradford is out, our model favors the Bucs with 57-percent confidence.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-13.5)

Winner: New England Patriots, 69 percent

Pick: New England Patriots -13.5

Miami Dolphins (-6) at New York Jets

Winner: Miami Dolphins, 67 percent

Pick: Miami Dolphins -6

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2.5)

Winner: Tennessee Titans, 56 percent

Pick: Tennessee Titans -2.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs, 69 percent

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Winner: Los Angeles Rams, 64 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -2.5

