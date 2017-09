Cam Newton has not recovered his MVP-caliber form. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 2015 season feels like a lifetime ago for the Carolina Panthers offense. Ever since being shut down by the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers offense has experienced a slow downward spiral. This was an offense that led the NFL in points per drive back in 2015. They took a massive step backward to 20th a season ago and now, with only 26 points through the first three weeks of the season, they’re 22nd.

With nearly identical personnel, and even upgrades at some positions like a healthy Kelvin Benjamin, how did the Panthers offense regress so drastically? As is the case with most offenses, the blame starts at the quarterback position. Cam Newton hasn’t been close to his MVP form and the Panthers offense has felt those effects. Dig deeper into though numbers though, we find there’s a good deal of blame to go around. Let’s take a look at exactly what’s all gone wrong.

The 2015 Panthers team was itself an offense primed for regression. While they were first in points per drive, they were only 12th in yards per drive. They led the entire NFL, scoring touchdowns on 69.4 percent of their red-zone opportunities. When that number dropped 10 percentage points back down towards the league average in 2016, so did their scoring. Merely a statistical regression in the red zone, though doesn’t account for such a large-scale chance. There were obvious regressions throughout the offense.

[Five fantasy football moves you need to make for Week 4]

One of the absolute biggest, and one that gets swept under the rug because of Newton’s obvious drop in passing stats, is their quarterback being utilized as a runner. On designed runs for the quarterback that weren’t kneels or sneaks in 2015, Newton averaged 5.5 yards per carry (74 attempts) and scored eight touchdowns. In 2016 those designed runs netted the Panthers only 4.5 yards per carry (66 attempts) and five touchdowns. Now in 2017 he has only four carries for seven yards through three weeks. Put simply, the Panthers aren’t running Cam Newton any more. And when he does, defenses have caught up schematically. They are no longer surprised when Jonathan Stewart turns into a lead blocker for Newton and aren’t leaving themselves a man short to stop the run.

With added defenders keen on paying attention to the run though, it should theoretically leave Newton with more room to work in the passing game. This is the part of Newton’s regression that is easy to see through the box score. His completion percentage dropped 6.9 percentage points from 2015 (59.8) to 2016 (52.9) and his adjusted completion percentage – which adds in drops and takes out throwaways, spikes, batted passes, and passes where the QB was hit in his throwing motion – hasn’t fared any better. He went from 71.5 percent in 2015 to 65.4 percent, dead last in the NFL, in 2016.

Somewhere inside the Panthers organization they’ve made a conscious effort to address that this offseason. With so many incomplete passes, it was difficult for the Panthers to sustain drives. So, they drafted two underneath passing threats in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, and Newton currently has the second-highest completion percentage of his career (61.4).

[Week 3 NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Panthers fall now?]

The switch hasn’t fixed the problem though — it’s actually made it worse. Newton’s average depth of target has dropped from 10.9 and 11.0 in 2015 and 2016 respectively (two of the highest figures in the league) to 8.4 this year. And those underneath throws he’s now making, were actually his weakest throws a season ago. In terms of true accuracy (putting the ball on a receiver’s frame), Newton was the third-most-inaccurate screen thrower, second-most-inaccurate when asked to lead a receiver horizontally across the field, and second-most-inaccurate on throws 1-5 yards down the field in 2016. The offense now asks him to do more of that. Accuracy isn’t a static quantity though — Newton doesn’t struggle everywhere. In fact, he was the second-most-accurate quarterback in the NFL when aiming at stationary or slowly moving receivers exploiting a hole in zone coverage down the field. But now that’s become less a part of the offense.

At the end of the day, it takes more than one person to complete a pass. And the people on the opposite end of Newton’s passes were the least open of any receiving corps in the NFL in 2016, based on our charting numbers. On only 32.4 percent of his targeted passes in 2016 did his receivers have 2-plus yards of separation (league average was 45.9 percent). Conversely, 28.9 percent of his overall targets were contested — the second-highest rate in the league (league average was 19.1 percent). Cam Newton isn’t the only one on offense who has seen their play dip since 2015, but with the direction the offense is going, it’s difficult to see him recapturing that form anytime soon.

Mike Renner is a writer for Pro Football Focus and a contributor to The Washington Post’s NFL coverage.

Read more on the NFL:

NFL Week 3: Raiders sit as a team while Redskins link arms; Steelers, Titans, Seahawks skip anthem

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with Dallas players before anthem in Arizona

Eric Decker’s wife says he was unaware of Titans’ plan for anthem protest

Pat Tillman’s widow says Trump tweet ‘politicized’ former NFL star in a divisive way

What protests looked like on every NFL sideline