The Minnesota Vikings have won seven in a row, pushing their record to 9-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Minnesota Vikings seized the top spot with their seventh win in a row, while the New Orleans Saints dropped one spot to No. 2 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 on Sunday. The next five teams all held steady after Week 12.

Unlike other power rankings, these take into account a team’s actual record, what its record should be based on points scored and allowed — also known as its Pythagorean win percentage — and how much better or worse its opponents are in relation to a .500 team. A good team playing against good opponents will be near the top, while one that struggles against mediocre or poor teams will trend toward the bottom. A more detailed description of the method can be found in the Week 1 rankings.

Team Power Rank (1 to 100) Change from Last Week Make Playoffs % Minnesota Vikings (9-2) 76 1 >99% New Orleans Saints (8-3) 76 -1 97% New England Patriots (9-2) 74 0 >99% Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) 73 0 >99% Los Angeles Rams (8-3) 72 0 97% Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) 71 0 >99% Carolina Panthers (8-3) 69 0 92% Atlanta Falcons (7-4) 65 1 42% Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) 64 -1 97% Seattle Seahawks (7-4) 60 1 43% Baltimore Ravens (6-5) 55 2 79% Detroit Lions (6-5) 55 -2 48% Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) 55 -1 84% Los Angeles Chargers (5-6) 51 3 39% Tennessee Titans (7-4) 48 3 74% Washington Redskins (5-6) 47 4 16% Green Bay Packers (5-6) 47 -3 3% Buffalo Bills (6-5) 46 4 57% Houston Texans (4-7) 45 -3 1% Dallas Cowboys (5-6) 44 -5 5% Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) 43 2 4% Oakland Raiders (5-6) 42 2 8% Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) 41 -4 <1% New York Jets (4-7) 40 -3 <1% Arizona Cardinals (5-6) 37 1 1% Chicago Bears (3-8) 31 -1 <1% Miami Dolphins (4-7) 30 0 1% Denver Broncos (3-8) 27 0 <1% Indianapolis Colts (3-8) 26 0 <1% New York Giants (2-9) 23 0 0% San Francisco 49ers (1-10) 19 0 0% Cleveland Browns (0-11) 12 0 0%

The Buffalo Bills improved their playoff chances to 57 percent after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 16-10. The Bills do, however, get the benefit of an easy schedule over the next five weeks. Sure, they play the AFC divisional leader New England Patriots twice, but they also get to face the Miami Dolphins twice and the Indianapolis Colts once, the latter two ranking 29th and 27th, respectively, for points scored per drive in 2017.

The Washington Redskins kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the reeling New York Giants. They now have 22,000 to 1 odds of making the playoffs — nearly twice the odds of you being injured by a toilet.

Their Week 13 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, are trending in the opposite direction. Since running back Ezekiel Elliott has been serving his suspension, the team is scoring 0.71 points per drive, the lowest scoring rate over the past three games. They had been scoring 2.58 points per drive during the first eight games of the season.





Washington Redskins (-1.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Winner: Dallas Cowboys, 55 percent

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +1.5

This could be the game the Cowboys rushing attack gets back on track. The Redskins rank 15th against the run per Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent, and stop just 17 percent of opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Only the Chicago Bears (16 percent) and New England Patriots (14 percent) are worse this season.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Winner: Minnesota Vikings, 60 percent

Pick: Minnesota Vikings +3

Without taking into account any other results from around the league, a win gives the Falcons a 57 percent chance at making the playoffs while a loss drops those down to 31 percent. But a win against a Vikings team that boasts the second-best red-zone defense in 2017 (40 percent) is a tough task.





Philadelphia Eagles (-6) at Seattle Seahawks

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles, 71 percent

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6

This game could help decide which of the two quarterbacks playing, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz or Seattle’s Russell Wilson, deserve to be named most valuable player at the end of the season.

Wentz is the third-most valuable passer this season per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (73.4 QBR) while Wilson has thrown for 3,029 yards and rushed for 401 more, making him one of the most valuable contributors on offense we have seen in the Super Bowl era.

Russell Wilson has accounted for (thrown or rushed for) 82.1 percent of the @Seahawks scrimmage yards this season. That's the highest such percentage by a player in any season in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/OjweQ1NEOK — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 16, 2017

Remaining games

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

Winner: New Orleans Saints, 63 percent

Pick: New Orleans Saints -4.5

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-14)

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers, 92 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -14

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Winner: Baltimore Ravens, 60 percent

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3

Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins

Winner: Denver Broncos, 56 percent

Pick: Denver Broncos -1.5

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7)

Winner: Tennessee Titans, 63 percent

Pick: Houston Texans +7

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5)

Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars, 90 percent

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -9.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at New York Jets

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs, 61 percent

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5

Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Arizona Cardinals

Winner: Los Angeles Rams, 80 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -7

New England Patriots (-9) at Buffalo Bills

Winner: New England Patriots, 75 percent

Pick: New England Patriots -9

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-9)

Winner: Oakland Raiders, 77 percent

Pick: Oakland Raiders -9

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers, 73 percent

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-3)

Winner: Chicago Bears, 69 percent

Pick: Chicago Bears -3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (Pick ’em)

Winner: Green Bay Packers, 61 percent