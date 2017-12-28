{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"607ab6f0-74e5-4f8c-aa17-5075ac7b5fa1","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Ravens","createdTimestamp":1504893432971,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514271939423,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["62153ad1-3936-407b-b606-7985a975e9d8","829d1a18-9705-4c82-9671-58de7200f813","d2c24495-eab9-4f35-92b6-bd12eba4cddc","59532a84-3599-4108-be53-d70f29d7f0f1","a5b6de46-c0a2-4fd9-ab87-7510b8af4651","9b81ddf3-f3a8-45d7-b149-bcecedb54e48","b83f00c9-5e47-48ef-a54c-3a647f40955a","bcf9f464-ae1a-4ff4-96ff-54d088b3c89a","1fcec202-2a89-4939-a7b5-8c057bcf38ad","525d8ea0-8357-4f32-ae4b-cbe975f3ebff","f65df1fa-4a42-4128-8e41-5f0ed1b2649f","82a441f1-564c-4fa9-b1af-a280439417fd","b915e751-7c6a-4b3d-9d62-2a865f5fe51f","ff276074-3a1e-4c89-b0fe-d6f9c27e6a0a","b6f5a01a-2a57-4ed8-8128-f9996c07a62c","9d4e6060-3fc4-4cbe-a323-b1b425f0d2a0","9e408c91-fd4e-49e1-85f2-81dad4f9addd","a4f1d0db-bdbc-4e61-abca-19a6a0a3e67e","515f2add-b395-47de-89e5-ff2eceb0962a","53a11a04-3d41-413f-9dc1-ca78f9149a8e","32a9e2a3-cfb5-404d-b36f-eb299897c9f4","a33c6cbc-a253-411e-8fd0-49b9d4d4c5fa","22436dbb-209f-466d-9bbf-3e77decc34f4","89f06f38-12e2-4625-a08e-38005fe1733c","7f48912b-beaf-4c01-ab7b-5c34f2341948","436efe63-3227-4915-97c3-dfd127efecac","7c5af712-0241-406d-a25c-c0365ef90806","95b79588-2f04-4aee-853f-67666543e862","cc46c843-7326-4fc2-a9e8-0759d95c3448","809446fe-21dd-4a0b-9c28-32d7bcdaa0a4","67bc3ec4-3b83-4f4c-8220-b12c71178ff7","e26d083c-ce67-401e-b1fe-3ca2a00c139f","8a1da35c-d978-40f0-8101-bbff5424ee43","12255cc9-2c1f-45e8-9567-6cd6a32fa7a0","1190a4fb-15c1-4c93-95f7-b5fdd849f230","27b84084-2c09-4cec-82bb-0979651c2881","4b006672-9fc4-447d-808a-d5dfdf329db1","c8b6f404-03a5-41dc-8a54-4785ea86ebd3","17a390ad-f3f7-44b2-8530-cce401351384","7952d828-cd3e-4478-b789-8e8d8129d899","22b0924c-f7a0-4fe9-8e42-7669a589eaae","32438793-1a76-4fd5-a252-01a24da046c5","6968593b-e3f1-4910-b964-507f8c3d8728","8c4f4301-bed3-4ccc-8578-3f60f8137228","68c25f7e-ca21-4bff-bfdf-f612db4de2d5","328ce8cb-b9f8-43f0-9346-4991b0a6da2c","f0982f5f-8e68-4b9d-ae9a-638ac7afd424","e8f50fd7-a49a-45e0-9a2b-63c07c2910bd","5be100f2-5337-48c2-8f4e-c66e9fe855c6","20d4710e-b453-4b2d-a3e8-75dedc38fc63","e0991fcb-1af0-491c-8a3f-ef22e51b8827","67618517-a100-4d1e-a442-5b18ddaaf0bd","4efa22d6-95ca-4702-a00b-48885b45578a","2e11d1fe-4551-45d8-bb6b-b525d5d4deac","c39c348e-d6c6-442c-9493-288d9a69fb27","2ec13425-3e7b-497f-867d-3bd0ef8825f9","e9bcbb84-d9cf-4f5a-8f9d-9a034ec97966","f16bed52-517e-493a-8830-368248e26dc1","40e5eaf3-f3fa-4868-8b24-f0e213fd361e","3c5456c4-5a1d-49c4-9b5d-55c5ebe0b04a","6c70574e-34bc-473c-98dd-32e55a1c0649","b77c9a93-719e-4f40-b9aa-45f4c78b72a3","334e5395-1ad0-4943-93ef-8b0979ee559c","f001e1a9-44f0-4c0f-a6cd-cbed1925a586","22bafdbd-e40e-42ec-8702-b4acb1a628e9","6e547aae-6c15-401a-9e88-1a29af487dd9","0acb5c6f-af11-4fe8-99f5-79249ea387e1","a9c4b245-6656-471a-b4f5-aa5fd2248be5","84cd9f49-70f9-4690-9e40-2deffaec9af1","9c371140-055c-4145-ac97-881b6d2de771","45d787b3-d1a2-4546-bdc3-ff1331b2ea16","67aa628e-d38c-4404-b644-8af7c3ae3aac","266bdeab-cd14-4a41-ad2e-c7df32b89c54","61dcab7c-1094-4746-bb0d-0a23e36b8a38","fb9f4464-2da2-4823-9a2f-a93914066aa3","48406a44-c574-4410-a2d8-e551a1f695ce","ab8d0f66-cbc6-46fc-99be-a5fb0f8c2676","6a101411-b2de-47f4-ac48-fbb91d22b7d8","8e64fe7d-cfd4-4236-9018-f1b2681b5a9c","b5fe09d1-afbf-44cb-8722-5f3fac0b7141","45a93925-1ab7-4303-84ff-f2f28cbea6d5","f6f3b872-fe28-40a0-997b-40fea4fc257a","ec5e2611-abf6-4ae9-a614-27eb293e29b7","e2994a77-64c3-4641-b8dc-8d6d98d9a6d2","10337462-0380-400d-be51-aa6baa0e8602","e961e679-feab-422e-9109-e2c823952667","11e3c959-4e7f-4a66-9dbf-76515aca6a2b","ddc72beb-eb7d-4472-b76a-87c8a796d874","5e34292c-a911-4826-9fd0-fd479e8d8c05","27d1d101-b84f-4530-9ee5-73116cbf2f44","cd045ed5-d67a-4680-bf1f-b4c20cfe60a7","fd32664f-02b8-4bd3-9394-eec1c2be1e5d","27388f39-0ec1-4aed-9f2b-28253c259431","e05fc10e-9528-49bf-89cd-9d7e99580389","fd7095a7-7472-492a-9137-c54360dd22f7","a01e5af2-46e1-400d-809b-61847f8f9d5a","f9901515-68c6-4e44-9eb7-f5b3570ab511","90f60e56-02ca-418f-88b7-73f57fdeb72a","600593d6-7564-4b7f-b24b-acb4fa1dec6d","f6713135-05a5-4605-bdd8-02494c3a5250","d14a53f2-98f7-4798-9365-8a0ec56bfeb5"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:ravens","questions":[{"questionId":"9c371140-055c-4145-ac97-881b6d2de771","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1505089955000,"lastUpdated":1514271939000,"questionTitle":"Michael Pierce","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"205da096-b4dd-4733-93b2-5de9cf9f59ee","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 97 DT</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\"/>Baltimore ravens\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">30</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Pit </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">38-39</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-10</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ind </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 97 DT</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\"/>Baltimore ravens\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">30</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Pit </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">38-39</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-10</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ind </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Michael Pierce</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 2:05 AM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 97 DT</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png\"/>Baltimore ravens\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Games</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">14</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Tackles</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">30</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">FF</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">INT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>Tackles</td>\n <td>FF</td>\n <td>INT</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>14</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Pit </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">38-39</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-10</span></td>\n \n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\"></td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ind </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/23</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=607ab6f0-74e5-4f8c-aa17-5075ac7b5fa1, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514271939423, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504893432971, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514271939000, questionId=9c371140-055c-4145-ac97-881b6d2de771, createdDate=1505089955000, questionTitle=Michael Pierce, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 97 DT</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png"/>Baltimore ravens </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">30</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Pit </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">38-39</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-10</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ind </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 97 DT</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png"/>Baltimore ravens </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">30</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Pit </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">38-39</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-10</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ind </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=205da096-b4dd-4733-93b2-5de9cf9f59ee, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[62153ad1-3936-407b-b606-7985a975e9d8, 829d1a18-9705-4c82-9671-58de7200f813, d2c24495-eab9-4f35-92b6-bd12eba4cddc, 59532a84-3599-4108-be53-d70f29d7f0f1, a5b6de46-c0a2-4fd9-ab87-7510b8af4651, 9b81ddf3-f3a8-45d7-b149-bcecedb54e48, b83f00c9-5e47-48ef-a54c-3a647f40955a, bcf9f464-ae1a-4ff4-96ff-54d088b3c89a, 1fcec202-2a89-4939-a7b5-8c057bcf38ad, 525d8ea0-8357-4f32-ae4b-cbe975f3ebff, f65df1fa-4a42-4128-8e41-5f0ed1b2649f, 82a441f1-564c-4fa9-b1af-a280439417fd, b915e751-7c6a-4b3d-9d62-2a865f5fe51f, ff276074-3a1e-4c89-b0fe-d6f9c27e6a0a, b6f5a01a-2a57-4ed8-8128-f9996c07a62c, 9d4e6060-3fc4-4cbe-a323-b1b425f0d2a0, 9e408c91-fd4e-49e1-85f2-81dad4f9addd, a4f1d0db-bdbc-4e61-abca-19a6a0a3e67e, 515f2add-b395-47de-89e5-ff2eceb0962a, 53a11a04-3d41-413f-9dc1-ca78f9149a8e, 32a9e2a3-cfb5-404d-b36f-eb299897c9f4, a33c6cbc-a253-411e-8fd0-49b9d4d4c5fa, 22436dbb-209f-466d-9bbf-3e77decc34f4, 89f06f38-12e2-4625-a08e-38005fe1733c, 7f48912b-beaf-4c01-ab7b-5c34f2341948, 436efe63-3227-4915-97c3-dfd127efecac, 7c5af712-0241-406d-a25c-c0365ef90806, 95b79588-2f04-4aee-853f-67666543e862, cc46c843-7326-4fc2-a9e8-0759d95c3448, 809446fe-21dd-4a0b-9c28-32d7bcdaa0a4, 67bc3ec4-3b83-4f4c-8220-b12c71178ff7, e26d083c-ce67-401e-b1fe-3ca2a00c139f, 8a1da35c-d978-40f0-8101-bbff5424ee43, 12255cc9-2c1f-45e8-9567-6cd6a32fa7a0, 1190a4fb-15c1-4c93-95f7-b5fdd849f230, 27b84084-2c09-4cec-82bb-0979651c2881, 4b006672-9fc4-447d-808a-d5dfdf329db1, c8b6f404-03a5-41dc-8a54-4785ea86ebd3, 17a390ad-f3f7-44b2-8530-cce401351384, 7952d828-cd3e-4478-b789-8e8d8129d899, 22b0924c-f7a0-4fe9-8e42-7669a589eaae, 32438793-1a76-4fd5-a252-01a24da046c5, 6968593b-e3f1-4910-b964-507f8c3d8728, 8c4f4301-bed3-4ccc-8578-3f60f8137228, 68c25f7e-ca21-4bff-bfdf-f612db4de2d5, 328ce8cb-b9f8-43f0-9346-4991b0a6da2c, f0982f5f-8e68-4b9d-ae9a-638ac7afd424, e8f50fd7-a49a-45e0-9a2b-63c07c2910bd, 5be100f2-5337-48c2-8f4e-c66e9fe855c6, 20d4710e-b453-4b2d-a3e8-75dedc38fc63, e0991fcb-1af0-491c-8a3f-ef22e51b8827, 67618517-a100-4d1e-a442-5b18ddaaf0bd, 4efa22d6-95ca-4702-a00b-48885b45578a, 2e11d1fe-4551-45d8-bb6b-b525d5d4deac, c39c348e-d6c6-442c-9493-288d9a69fb27, 2ec13425-3e7b-497f-867d-3bd0ef8825f9, e9bcbb84-d9cf-4f5a-8f9d-9a034ec97966, f16bed52-517e-493a-8830-368248e26dc1, 40e5eaf3-f3fa-4868-8b24-f0e213fd361e, 3c5456c4-5a1d-49c4-9b5d-55c5ebe0b04a, 6c70574e-34bc-473c-98dd-32e55a1c0649, b77c9a93-719e-4f40-b9aa-45f4c78b72a3, 334e5395-1ad0-4943-93ef-8b0979ee559c, f001e1a9-44f0-4c0f-a6cd-cbed1925a586, 22bafdbd-e40e-42ec-8702-b4acb1a628e9, 6e547aae-6c15-401a-9e88-1a29af487dd9, 0acb5c6f-af11-4fe8-99f5-79249ea387e1, a9c4b245-6656-471a-b4f5-aa5fd2248be5, 84cd9f49-70f9-4690-9e40-2deffaec9af1, 9c371140-055c-4145-ac97-881b6d2de771, 45d787b3-d1a2-4546-bdc3-ff1331b2ea16, 67aa628e-d38c-4404-b644-8af7c3ae3aac, 266bdeab-cd14-4a41-ad2e-c7df32b89c54, 61dcab7c-1094-4746-bb0d-0a23e36b8a38, fb9f4464-2da2-4823-9a2f-a93914066aa3, 48406a44-c574-4410-a2d8-e551a1f695ce, ab8d0f66-cbc6-46fc-99be-a5fb0f8c2676, 6a101411-b2de-47f4-ac48-fbb91d22b7d8, 8e64fe7d-cfd4-4236-9018-f1b2681b5a9c, b5fe09d1-afbf-44cb-8722-5f3fac0b7141, 45a93925-1ab7-4303-84ff-f2f28cbea6d5, f6f3b872-fe28-40a0-997b-40fea4fc257a, ec5e2611-abf6-4ae9-a614-27eb293e29b7, e2994a77-64c3-4641-b8dc-8d6d98d9a6d2, 10337462-0380-400d-be51-aa6baa0e8602, e961e679-feab-422e-9109-e2c823952667, 11e3c959-4e7f-4a66-9dbf-76515aca6a2b, ddc72beb-eb7d-4472-b76a-87c8a796d874, 5e34292c-a911-4826-9fd0-fd479e8d8c05, 27d1d101-b84f-4530-9ee5-73116cbf2f44, cd045ed5-d67a-4680-bf1f-b4c20cfe60a7, fd32664f-02b8-4bd3-9394-eec1c2be1e5d, 27388f39-0ec1-4aed-9f2b-28253c259431, e05fc10e-9528-49bf-89cd-9d7e99580389, fd7095a7-7472-492a-9137-c54360dd22f7, a01e5af2-46e1-400d-809b-61847f8f9d5a, f9901515-68c6-4e44-9eb7-f5b3570ab511, 90f60e56-02ca-418f-88b7-73f57fdeb72a, 600593d6-7564-4b7f-b24b-acb4fa1dec6d, f6713135-05a5-4605-bdd8-02494c3a5250, d14a53f2-98f7-4798-9365-8a0ec56bfeb5], title=NFL Player Cards: Ravens, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:ravens, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Michael Pierce</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 2:05 AM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/602833.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 97 DT</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/ravens.png"/>Baltimore ravens </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>340</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Samford</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">Games</p> <p class="stats-main">14</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Tackles</p> <p class="stats-main">30</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">FF</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">INT</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> </ul> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="no-mobile"></th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>Tackles</td> <td>FF</td> <td>INT</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>14</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/steelers.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Pit </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">38-39</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-10</span></td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> <td class="no-mobile"></td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/colts.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ind </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/23</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=9c371140-055c-4145-ac97-881b6d2de771, _jge=note, id=607ab6f0-74e5-4f8c-aa17-5075ac7b5fa1}}