

Philip Rivers and the Chargers look capable of pulling multiple postseason upsets … if they can only reach the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The AFC Wild Card picture is a mess in more than one way. While the NFC could be sending a 10-win team home for good on Sunday, the AFC has the possibility of sending a .500 team to the playoffs. Four teams are vying for two wild-card spots on Sunday, but will any of the four be able to even escape the wild-card round? The Patriots, Steelers and Jaguars have established themselves as the clear class of the AFC at this point, so let’s examine the wild-card hopefuls’ chances of realistically taking down one of those three.

The Spoiler — Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have the easiest route of any of the four wild-card hopefuls. A win against the Bengals locks down the five seed and they’ll still make it if they lose and either the Bills or Titans lose. Odds are, Baltimore will be in the postseason.

That turns our attention to the playoffs where, unlike the 2012 version of the team, this squad isn’t built for a playoff run. The offense simply doesn’t have the playmakers. This Ravens team would kill for an Anquan Boldin or Torrey Smith – or even a Dennis Pitta at this point.

[Week 17 NFL playoff scenarios]

The offense itself has completely changed from a downfield passing attack to a ball-control-heavy scheme. Back in 2012, Joe Flacco had 1,100 deep passing yards and an 11:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio on such passes. This year, he has all of 478 deep passing yards and twice as many picks (6) as touchdowns (3) on deep balls.

The defense though is more than talented enough to hold their own in a single game, with Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams and Terrell Suggs forming one of the most formidable fronts in the league. But with No. 1 cornerback Jimmy Smith out for the season after an Achilles tear, the pass defense doesn’t have nearly the teeth in the secondary to beat the likes of the Pats and Steelers back-to-back.

The House of Cards — Tennessee Titans

The Titans can secure a playoff spot Sunday in Jacksonville with a win over the Jaguars. A loss though spells trouble as they’d need the Bills and Chargers to lose to still advance. Unfortunately for them, the Jaguars are coming to town and even though they have nothing to play for, head coach Doug Marrone said his starters are playing the entire game.

The Titans smoke-and-mirrored their way to an 8-4 record before coming crashing back down to earth the last three weeks of the season. The most worrisome thing when looking up and down the roster is the distinct lack of improvement from a season ago. The signings of Logan Ryan and Johnathan Cyprien have been largely duds to this point, and outside of second-year safety Kevin Byard (89.1 overall grade), almost every player on the roster is grading at or below their 2016 level. That’s especially concerning at the quarterback position, where quarterback Marcus Mariota is actually grading out slightly better than he has in years past, yet is seeing worse results on the field. That’s not a great look for the offensive coaching staff in Tennessee and it won’t help going up against the NFL’s top pass defense on Sunday.

Just Happy to be Here — Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven’t made the playoffs since 1999, the longest current postseason drought in all of professional sports. In a tragic twist of irony, the Bills might finally snap that streak in the very first year of what looks like a complete rebuild. Obviously, Bills fans would love to be back in the playoffs, but every move new GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott made this year suggests they weren’t playing to win this year. Trading away Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby, and Marcell Dareus while benching Tyrod Taylor for a fifth-round rookie aren’t things most teams with Super Bowl aspirations do.

[Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t just winning for the 49ers, he’s dominating]

That said, the Bills’ defense is what got them here and is still a threat come playoff time. In two games versus Tom Brady, they were able to make him look wholly pedestrian. They have PFF’s sixth highest coverage grade overall and rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White currently owns the highest grade of any rookie. This might not be their year, but they are certainly set up well for the future.

The Contender — Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers simply put themselves too far behind the eight-ball with their early-season skid. Two missed field goals from L.A. kicker Younghoe Koo currently stand between them and an AFC West crown. As it stands though, they need a win and some help to lock up the last wild-card spot. The Chargers need the Titans to lose, then either the Bills to lose, or the Bills to win and the Ravens to win to make the playoffs.

[Week 17 power rankings and ATS picks]

That’s quite the scenario for a team that, on paper at least, appears most capable to make a run all the way to the Super Bowl. The Chargers check a lot of the boxes from the blueprint the Packers, Giants, and Ravens have laid down before as Super Bowl spoilers:

Strong quarterback

Strong pass rush

Strong secondary

Los Angeles has the single best pass-rushing duo in the league, and it’s not up for debate. Joey Bosa currently owns PFF’s highest pass-rushing grade among edge defenders while Melvin Ingram is fourth overall. On the back end, Casey Hayward is our highest-graded cornerback while Trevor Williams and Desmond King are both top-20. On any given Sunday (or Saturday) they could shut down any offense in the NFL with that combo – they just have to be given the chance.

Mike Renner is a writer for Pro Football Focus and a contributor to The Washington Post’s NFL coverage.

Read more from The Post:

Everything you need to know about the NFL’s coaching carousel

The Redskins’ season is ending. Kirk Cousins season is only starting.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t just winning, he’s dominating

Pete Carroll has no problem with Earl Thomas asking the Cowboys to ‘come get