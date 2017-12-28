

The Vikings, this week’s No. 1 team, haven’t played in a Super Bowl since 1976. Only four other NFL teams have longer droughts. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Another week, another reshuffle at the top spot. This time, the Minnesota Vikings, fresh off their 16-0 shutout of their bitter rivals, the Green Bay Packers, are the No. 1 team. The New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams close behind.

Unlike other power rankings, these take into account a team’s actual record, what its record should be based on points scored and allowed — also known as its Pythagorean win percentage — and how much better or worse its opponents are in relation to a .500 team. A good team playing against good opponents will be near the top, while one that struggles against mediocre or poor teams will trend toward the bottom. A more detailed description of the method can be found in the Week 1 rankings.

In the chart below, purple — in honor of Minnesota — indicates current division winners. Blue denotes teams currently in wild-card position, while the uncolored teams remain in the hunt. Red highlights teams eliminated from postseason play.

Rank Team Power Rank (1 to 100) Change from last week 1 Minnesota Vikings (12-3) 78 1 2 New Orleans Saints (11-4) 77 -1 3 Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) 75 1 4 Los Angeles Rams (11-4) 75 1 5 New England Patriots (12-3) 74 -2 6 Carolina Panthers (11-4) 71 0 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) 70 1 8 Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5) 63 -1 9 Atlanta Falcons (9-6) 62 0 10 Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) 59 0 11 Seattle Seahawks (9-6) 57 2 12 Baltimore Ravens (9-6) 57 -1 13 Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) 55 2 14 Dallas Cowboys (8-7) 53 -2 15 Detroit Lions (8-7) 52 -1 16 Washington Redskins (7-8) 48 3 17 Green Bay Packers (7-8) 47 -1 18 Tennessee Titans (8-7) 44 0 19 Buffalo Bills (8-7) 43 -2 20 Arizona Cardinals (7-8) 40 4 21 Chicago Bears (5-10) 40 4 22 Oakland Raiders (6-9) 40 -2 23 Miami Dolphins (6-9) 36 -2 24 New York Jets (5-10) 35 -2 25 Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) 35 3 26 San Francisco 49ers (5-10) 35 3 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11) 35 -4 28 Houston Texans (4-11) 30 -2 29 Denver Broncos (5-10) 30 -2 30 Indianapolis Colts (3-12) 20 0 31 New York Giants (2-13) 17 0 32 Cleveland Browns (0-15) 8 0

Is it possible Case Keenum, an undrafted quarterback with time spent between the Houston Texans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Vikings over a six-year career, might be capable of steering his team to a Super Bowl? It’s not as far-fetched as it sounds. The 29-year-old journeyman has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,358 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, making him the second-most valuable quarterback in 2017 per ESPN’s True Quarterback Rating (69.9 QBR). The game charters at Pro Football Focus rank him at No. 10, while Football Outsiders has him higher at No. 5. In other words, Keenum is the real deal by multiple metrics, which makes the Vikings the team to beat once you consider their terrific defense as well.

The Rams have MVP candidate Todd Gurley spearheading an offense that ranks third for points per drive (2.4) in 2017. Gurley leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,305) and rushing touchdowns (13) in addition to ranking tied for 21st for receiving touchdowns (six), making him the most productive player from scrimmage in 2017.

New England scooped up linebacker James Harrison, recently released from the Steelers, in an effort to bolster its pass rush. Harrison played just 40 snaps for Pittsburgh this season but was ranked as the 15th best edge rusher in 2016, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Can he recapture that form in New England?

The 49ers appear to have a franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. In his four starts for San Francisco, the former backup to Tom Brady in New England has completed 98 of 145 passes (69 percent) for 1,250 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, making him the third-best quarterback in that span per PFF.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

Winner: Carolina Panthers, 54 percent

Pick: Carolina Panthers +4

The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with a win, but their defense is suspect. They allow an above-average rate of points per drive (1.9) with the seventh-highest passer rating against (95.9) in 2017.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

Winner: Baltimore Ravens, 80 percent

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -9.5

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win and should see quarterback Joe Flacco produce in the regular-season finale. Over the last four weeks, Flacco has completed 65 percent of his passes with a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, including a 90.8 passer rating under pressure, the fourth-best mark over that span.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans

Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars, 69 percent

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5

Garoppolo showed the Jaguars’ secondary can be vulnerable, but Marcus Mariota struggled against Jacksonville his first time around, throwing for 215 yards plus a touchdown and interception (78.5 passer rating) in Week 2.

In addition, Mariota hasn’t fared well against the top pass defenses in the league this year. When facing a pass defense that ranks in the top 10 per Football Outsiders — Jacksonville ranks No. 1 — he averages a 67.3 passer rating this season. That rises to a more respectable 85.2 against everyone else.

Remaining games

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9)

Winner: Seattle Seahawks, 73 percent

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -9

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Miami Dolphins

Winner: Buffalo Bills, 56 percent

Pick: Buffalo Bills -3

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-12)

Winner: Minnesota Vikings, 89 percent

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -12

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10.5)

Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers, 98 percent

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -10.5

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Philadelphia Eagles

Winner: Philadelphia Eagles, 73 percent

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +3

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-6.5)

Winner: Detroit Lions, 65 percent

Pick: Detroit Lions -6.5

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-4)

Winner: Houston Texans, 57 percent

Pick: Houston Texans +4

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Winner: Denver Broncos, 54 percent

Pick: Denver Broncos -3.5

New Orleans Saints (-7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winner: New Orleans Saints, 82 percent

Pick: New Orleans Saints -7

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-15.5)

Winner: New England Patriots, 90 percent

Pick: New York Jets +15.5

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-8)

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers, 74 percent

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -8

San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Los Angeles Rams

Winner: San Francisco 49ers, 52 percent

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -1

Washington Redskins (-3) at New York Giants

Winner: Washington Redskins, 76 percent

Pick: Washington Redskins -3

