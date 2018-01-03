

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was ranked 35th out of 78 qualified receivers by the game charters at Pro football Focus in 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It’s been an underwhelming year for Dallas Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryant. The three-time Pro Bowler has 69 catches on 132 targets for six touchdowns, the second lowest touchdown total of his career. He has also gone 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard receiving game.

Bryant, however, is unwavering in his ability.

“I’m a hell of a football player,” Bryant told Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I know that. I believe that. I let a lot of things get in the way that bothered me mentally.”

Bryant revealed that he’s played through tendinitis since facing the Kansas City Chiefs in early November, but also acknowledged he allowed in-season distractions to put a damper on his play. Still, having the team’s second-largest cap number ($16,500,000) next season behind only Tyron Smith has prompted some to question what value, if any, he can provide the franchise going forward.

Team owner Jerry Jones has also chimed in, commenting on 105.3 The Fan the Cowboys need more from their star wideout.

“We need bigger plays,” Jones said Tuesday. “That’s obvious to everybody is we didn’t get big plays. There’s a lot into that, but we’ve got to get more from [him] — he’s top player on our team. He certainly expects to make big plays, the expectation for Dak [Prescott] to get him the ball is there. We’ve gotten used to it. Yeah, we need more from that area.”

It’s not news that a team wants their best player to perform at a high level, although, for wide receivers, it isn’t as simple as saying “be better,” either. The receiver is dependent on his quarterback and play-calling to be productive. But let’s get one thing out of the way: To borrow from Keyshawn Johnson, Bryant is getting the damn ball. His 27 percent share of targets this season ranks ninth among the league’s wideouts and is on par with his target share from 2013 and 2014 plus higher than 2016, three years he was nominated to the Pro Bowl.

Season Target per game Target share 2010 6.1 13% 2011 6.9 18% 2012 8.6 21% 2013 (Pro Bowl) 10.0 28% 2014 (Pro Bowl, First-team all-pro) 8.6 29% 2015 8.0 14% 2016 (Pro Bowl) 7.4 20% 2017 8.3 27%

The problem, therefore, appears to lie in Bryant’s ability to make something happen, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown told ESPN Radio that Bryant “has to get better at is his route-running” and improve his ability to beat defenders one-on-one.

When asked to elaborate, Brown explained Bryant is only making catches on two routes, the slant route and the back-shoulder route. “Those are routes that basically don’t call for you to beat the coverage,” Brown explained. “If the ball is close on the slant route, you’re probably gonna get it. If the ball is close on the back-shoulder route, you’re probably gonna get it. But if you gotta run a curl route, or if you gotta run an in route, or if you gotta run a deep cross route, something like those routes, which calls for you to separate yourself from a guy in order for the quarterback to get you the ball, then you’re not seeing him catching those kind of passes in man-to-man coverage.”

The numbers do suggest a decline in Bryant’s route-running ability. His 1.7 yards per route run in 2017 is a career low if you discount the 1.4 yards per route run in 2015, a year in which Bryant played just nine games due requiring a bone graft procedure on his broken foot that year.





But, according to the NFL’s NextGen stats, Bryant has done a better job of gaining separation from his defenders in 2017, averaging a gap of 2.4 yards this season. Last year he averaged just 1.8 yards of separation. More distance between him and his defender should result in more yards after the catch, but it hasn’t — at least not with Dak Prescott under center.

On throws by Prescott, Bryant is averaging 3.4 yards after the catch per reception, with one out of every 16 targets ending in a touchdown. When Tony Romo was the team’s quarterback, Bryant averaged 4.9 YAC/catch with a touchdown once every 11 targets.

Prescott also saw slightly more pass pressure in 2017 than he did a season ago, and wasn’t as accurate with his passes. He also had to attempt a throw the ball a fraction of a second faster than he did in 2016. That may not sound like much, but timing is everything.

Dak Prescott Percent of drop backs under pressure Completion rate under pressure Time to throw 2016 36% 53% 2.9 seconds 2017 37% 47% 2.8 seconds

This isn’t to say that Bryant and Prescott don’t have chemistry — they do. During Prescott’s rookie year, Bryant was ranked 18th out of 83 qualified receivers by the game charters at Pro Football Focus, who rate a player’s process — was he in the right position, did he run the right route, etc. — in addition to quantifying the performance on the field. But this year Bryant’s PFF rating plummeted to 35th out of 78 qualified receivers. Prescott saw his rating fall from No. 10 in 2016 to No. 15 in 2017, illustrating further that these two players have their fortunes intertwined.

And it may just be as easy as that: these two players weren’t in sync during the season. That’s no consolation for fans who expect more from a player taking up such a large part of their favorite team’s salary cap, but it does suggest that the duo can rekindle their excellence in 2018.

