

The Red Sox and Yankees’ race for AL East supremacy will be one of the only dramatic races in 2018. (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)

Major League Baseball’s divisional races in 2017 were a snooze fest. Two of the divisions, the AL Central and NL East, were won by 21 and 20 games, respectively, by the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The Cleveland Indians dominated the AL Central by almost as much, winning 17 more games than their closest rival, the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Dodgers had little trouble in the NL West (won by 11 games) while the Chicago Cubs looked vulnerable at times but still enjoyed a six-game lead in the NL Central by the end of the regular season. Only the AL East saw a close race, with the Boston Red Sox edging the New York Yankees by two games.

Expect more of the same in 2018. According to FanGraphs’ projections, the Indians, Astros and Dodgers are expected to win their respective division by at least 11 games with the Nationals and Cubs winning their divisions by six games or more. That leaves the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to take center stage in the AL East, where the Bronx Bombers are estimated to hold a slight, two-game edge over Boston, leaving only three of the four wild-card races to provide any late-season drama.

AL East Wins AL Central Wins AL West Wins Yankees 95 Indians 93 Astros 101 Red Sox 93 Twins 82 Angels 84 Blue Jays 86 Royals 71 Mariners 80 Orioles 78 Tigers 70 Athletics 80 Rays 78 White Sox 66 Rangers 79 NL East Wins NL Central Wins NL West Wins Nationals 89 Cubs 93 Dodgers 93 Mets 82 Cardinals 87 Giants 82 Phillies 75 Brewers 78 Diamondbacks 81 Braves 72 Pirates 75 Rockies 79 Marlins 64 Reds 71 Padres 73

The Red Sox got themselves back in the divisional chase after signing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a five-year, $110 million deal in February. Martinez is expected to hit .287 with 39 home runs in 2018 and produce 3.4 wins above replacement, making him the second-most valuable hitter on the team after outfielder/leadoff hitter Mookie Betts (5.5 fWAR). Right behind Martinez is shortstop Xander Bogaerts (3.4 fWAR) and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (3.2 fWAR), giving Boston a formidable presence should it use that combo at the top of the order. That group could go toe-to-toe with the Yankees, who boast both of the league’s leading home run hitters from 2017: Giancarlo Stanton, the reigning National League MVP, and Aaron Judge, last season’s AL rookie of the year.

Both teams also feature pitching depth. Boston’s ace, Chris Sale, struck out 308 batters in 214 innings, making him one of 18 AL pitchers to reach 300 strikeouts in a season and the first to do it since Pedro Martinez in 1999. Joining the 2017 Cy Young runner up among the Red Sox’s starters will be David Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz, a group projected to be a part of the eighth-best pitching staff in 2018.

The Yankees will rely on Luis Servino, the third-place finisher in Cy Young voting last season, in addition to C.C. Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray, and Jordan Montgomery. That group, along with flamethrower Aroldis Chapman and set-up man extraordinaire Dellin Betances, gives the Yankees the projected second-best pitching staff in the majors, behind the Houston Astros.

The loser of the AL East will likely be the first of two wild-card teams, with the other entering a five-team battle between the Toronto Blue Jays (86 projected wins in 2018), Los Angeles Angels (84), Minnesota Twins (82), Seattle Mariners (80) and Oakland Athletics (80).

The Angels are the best hitting club of that group. Led by two-time MVP Mike Trout, the Angels have six batters expected to produce at least 2.5 wins above replacement in 2018, tying them with the Red Sox. Trout alone is expected to be worth a league-leading 8.4 wins above replacement in 2018, hitting .299 with 39 home runs and a 1.027 OPS.

The best pitching staff among AL wild-card hopefuls belongs to the Blue Jays. Manager John Gibbons named J.A. Happ the team’s Opening Day starter and he will be followed by Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and Jaime Garcia. Stroman would have likely been pitcher on the mound for Opening Day if not for some shoulder inflammation in training camp. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out 20 percent of batters faced in 2017 and employs a virtually unhittable slider, which held opposing hitters to a .188 average with 97 strikeouts in 218 at-bats ending on the pitch. His change-up (.167 average against) and curve (.115) were also very effective.

Over in the NL, look for the St. Louis Cardinals to nab the first wild-card spot (87 projected wins in 2018) with the New York Mets (92), San Francisco Giants (82), Arizona Diamondbacks (81), Colorado Rockies (79) and Milwaukee Brewers (78) possibly needing all 162 games to sort it out.

The Mets have the second-highest projected wins above replacement among those contenders and if their starting rotation can stay healthy, they should be a lock for the postseason. Their projected rotation on Opening Day includes Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, with Zack Wheeler, recently optioned to Class AAA Las Vegas, likely the team’s fifth starter.

Syndergaard was sidelined early in 2017 with a partially torn lat muscle, limiting him to just 30 1/3 innings pitched all season. When healthy, the 6-foot-6 left-hander is a bona fide ace, featuring five pitches in his repertoire — two fastballs, a change-up, slider and curveball — each capable of ending an at-bat with a strikeout. Syndergaard has struck out more than one out of every four batters faced (28 percent) at the major league level. deGrom is not far behind with a 27 percent strikeout rate, giving the Mets a 1-2 punch at the start of the rotation that could be the envy of the league.

“They have such a domination presence and potential if they’re healthy. It’s not fair to expect they could do that every single time,” Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz told the AP. “But you’re talking about the greatest freak that we’ve ever seen in Syndergaard, and certainly deGrom has become the guy that everybody will see over time become the consistent pitcher with stuff.”

