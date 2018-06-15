

Belgium’s Eden Hazard in action in a friendly vs. Portugal (Eric Vidal/Reuters)

Belgium has reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back major tournaments, the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship. After those successes with their “golden generation” of talent, there are expectations to build upon that momentum at the World Cup. Are they capable of living up to them?

There are a lot of really good teams in the World Cup field, but given the relative lack of cross-continental games, it can be hard to compare them. Using a metric known as the Elo ratings, we can compare international teams, past and present, to one another.

The Elo system is weighted for the importance of the match and adjusted for home-field advantage and goal differential; an average team gets a score of 1,500. Four of the last six countries to reach the World Cup final had a rating of at least 2,000, and you’d have to go all the way back to 2002 Germany for a side that made the finals with an Elo score of less than 1,900.

Heading into Russia, the elite squads were Brazil, Germany and Spain, each with Elo ratings of more than 2,000 points. Behind those three, and just below the “elite” plateau, are France (1,987) and Argentina (1,986). Those five countries are considered the most likely to win it all by the majority of betting markets, and with good reason.

Which brings us to Belgium, which ranks eighth in the world with an Elo of 1,939. That puts the Red Devils well within the historical range of teams that have made a run to the final. Betting markets have them at about 10-1 or 11-1 odds, which implies that the general betting population ranks them as the sixth- or seventh-most-likely team to win the World Cup. Again, this falls in line with that expectation.

Beyond betting markets and Elo, there are published prediction models, such as one by Achim Zeileis, that have Belgium ranked as high as sixth. But, as you might expect, the challenge begins after the group stage, and it is heavily dependent upon their draw. If you are bold enough to trust the Zeileis 2018 model, it suggests Belgium has a better than 50 percent chance to survive both the Round of 16 and the quarterfinal.

Working from the expectation that Belgium should reach the semifinals, and even with the model giving the team a good shot at doing so, things still need to break right for it to reach that stage.

First, Eden Hazard has to be on his game. He has been a consistent attacking presence for Chelsea in the four years since the last World Cup, having amassed 36 goals from open play in the English Premier League. However according to Understat.com his expected goals (a metric used to evaluate shot quality) during that time is closer to 25. Can Hazard continue to create high-leverage opportunities inside the 18, or will he go missing, as he has from time to time with Chelsea? The answer could decide Belgium’s fate.

Second, the defense needs to hold up. Manager Roberto Martinez has often used a three-man back line. With the best center-back option, Vincent Kompany, questionable to play after suffering a groin injury in a pre-World Cup friendly, the back line appears to be a bit thin. Another injury or a yellow-card-accumulation suspension could drastically impact Belgium’s chances to reach the semifinals.

The third and perhaps the most important element Belgium will need is luck. The last 10 countries to reach the round of 16 (see note below) had an average Elo rating of 1,888. This implies a small talent disparity, which makes it much harder for advanced models to accurately predict. If Belgium wants to make a deep run at the World Cup, it’s going to need a bit of help, both in terms of better teams getting upset, and with a favorable draw out of the group stage.

Belgium has a talented roster, solid experience and a favorable group draw. All those things combine to make them one of the World Cup favorites. But as in all tournaments, their success depends on factors not necessarily within their control.

Note: the 1982 round following the group stage was a secondary group stage consisting of only 12 teams.

Harrison is a network engineer by trade, fancy stat enthusiast by night. He’s also an analyst, contributor and co-founder of American Soccer Analysis. Follow him on Twitter @harrison_crow.

