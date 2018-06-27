

Hirving Lozano (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Albert Larcada is director of analytics for TruMedia Networks.

Mexico enters Wednesday’s final group-stage game against Sweden seeking to clinch advancement to the round of 16. But with victories in each of its first two matches, it has already put the favorites on notice.

El Tri’s most emphatic statement came in its opener against the defending champion — the 1-0 win snapped Germany’s streak of eight consecutive victories in its World Cup opener. The Mexicans not only secured the result, did so relatively convincingly. Their 1.1 expected goals in the first half was the most Germany had allowed in the first half of any match since 2015. The followed that with another victory against South Korea to move within a draw from the knockout rounds.

Mexico has done it with a mix of experience and youth. Six starters against Germany were 30 or older — only Argentina started more in its opening game. But several of its young stars have used the tournament to make their name on the global stage. Using ProVision — the analytical tool developed by TruMedia and OptaPro and used by dozens of clubs and federations across the globe — we will dig deeper into this younger generation of Mexican prospects.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano

Perhaps the biggest name of Mexico’s under-23 contingent, Lozano put in a performance against Germany that ranks among the best in recent World Cups. Here is the full list of players over the past six World Cups with a goal, an assist and a pass-completion rate of better than percent in 90 percent in their team’s first two matches: Lionel Messi (2006) and Lozano. That’s it. And Messi did all of his damage in 2006 as a sub in 6-0 rout of Serbia. Lozano did it as a starter against the team ranked No. 1 in the world by FIFA.

This kind of performance should not come as a surprise. Lozano is coming off one of the best seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie league in recent years for PSV Eindhoven. At 22, he was among the leaders in a number of attacking categories.

Lozano’s shooting, passing and defensive production put him in a rare category among Eredivisie players. In the past six seasons, the only players age 22 or younger with 75 chances created, 10 goals and who won more than 45 percent of duels (defined as 50-50 battles for possession) were Lozano; Danish standout Christian Eriksen; Memphis Depay of the Netherlands; and Mason Mount, who won the Golden Ball with England at the most recent under-19 European Championships. The first two ended up transferring to Premier League for eight-figure fees. Lozano is almost certain to be next, having been linked to a handful of teams in England, and in recent weeks, Barcelona.

His crossing ability is also a skill many clubs might find particularly useful. Among players who played in more than half of their team’s Eredivisie games last season, he was second with 2.7 completed crosses per 90 minutes. He was particularly lethal on corners, completing 48 percent of corners into the penalty area, 50 percent above the league average.

Carlos Salcedo

Salcedo, 24, is a versatile player used as a center back and right back for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga and for Mexico. Playing center back, his most common position, against South Korea, he blocked six shots, the most in a 90-minute World Cup match since 1974.

Salcedo was among the top quarter of full-time defenders in the Bundesliga last season in shots blocked per 90 minutes and aerial percentage (winning 63 percent of his aerial duels), again playing mostly center back. The previous year he played for Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A, most often as a right back. In that very different role he was in the top quartile among full-time defenders in passes completed per 90 minutes and chances created per 90 minutes.

Jesús Gallardo

The 23-year-old has manned the left-back position for both games so far in Russia. He starred on the left wing for Pumas in Mexico’s Liga MX last season, ranking second on the team with 5.48 expected goals, 3.69 expected assists and 168 recoveries (times a player wins back possession for his team).

Gallardo ranks second on Mexico in both touches and recoveries at the World Cup. Against Germany, he intercepted six passes in the defensive third, the most by a left back in a World Cup game since American Paul Caligiuri had six against Brazil in 1994. Gallardo’s 10 total interceptions were tied with Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez for the most in the tournament through two games.

Gallardo has already made his summer transfer, signing with Monterrey in May. Rumors abounded that he would move to Europe, so continued excellence in Russia would only increase his future value.

