

Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate the late goal of Argentina’s Marcos Rojo against Nigeria. (Jorge Saenz/Associated Press)

The group stage of the 2018 World Cup has been the most dramatic in history. Not only has this tournament seen the elimination of world power Germany, it also has delivered the most game-changing late goals by a wide margin. These goals have highlighted the fragility of the top soccer nations and made this tournament a wide-open affair.

Germany’s exit was certainly dramatic. Yes, four of the past five defending champions also failed to advance, but Germany’s absence is notable. In 18 prior appearances, the Germans had never finished lower than 10th place and had made the semifinals 13 times. Until Wednesday, they had never been eliminated in the group stage. After a collection of agonizing performances, they were finally undone with a stoppage time goal from South Korea’s Kim Young-Gwon. Such late goals have been the hallmark of this World Cup.

[Croatia, Mexico and Belgium loom large in knockout round]

Almost every tournament favorite has been impacted in the closing minutes. Brazil needed a stoppage time goal to best Costa Rica. Spain scored a stoppage time goal against Morocco to finish first in Group B. Uruguay also needed an 89th-minute header to beat Egypt in their opener. Argentina would not have advanced without the heroics of defender Marcos Rojo in the 86th minute.

From the 85th minute onward, including stoppage time — the time added after the 90-minute mark to account for substitutions and injuries — 25 goals have been scored in this World Cup. That’s more than 20 percent of all the goals scored. But even more remarkable is that 14 of those goals changed the outcome of the game. That’s six more than the previous high of eight in 1998.

Teams that have relied on late goals to survive the group stage have not performed well in the knockout round. Since 1998, eight teams have benefited from late goals to advance and only one team won their round-of-16 game. In 1998, Norway advanced on a goal against Brazil in the 89th minute but was eliminated by Italy in the next match. In 2006, Sweden picked up three of its five points on late goals to advance only to be shown the exit by Germany in the next round.

Perhaps the most famous example was in 2010 when Landon Donovan scored against Algeria in the 91st minute to send the United States through. The Americans lost their next game to Ghana — which had also advanced thanks to last-minute penalty drama by Asamoah Gyan. Uruguay eliminated Ghana on penalties in the quarterfinals. The penalty giveth and the penalty taketh away.

The United States did it again in 2014 when a late header from John Brooks earned them the two extra points critical to advance. Switzerland and Greece also advanced that year in dramatic fashion. All three teams lost in the round of 16.

Argentina might have the best chance of changing that trend, but it has a very difficult task ahead in France. La Albiceleste have struggled to score and were dismantled by a clearly better side in Croatia. It will take a full Messi-an effort to withstand the wave of talent that France will send at them.

[Why set pieces are dominating scoring so far at the World Cup]

Spain’s most recent late goal put them in first place in Group B but more importantly, it put La Furia Roja on the weaker side of the bracket. Among the teams Spain would not have to play until the finals are Brazil, France, Belgium, Portugal and Uruguay. Croatia appears to be the toughest team they’d have to face to reach the finals.

Since 1990, roughly a third of all knockout games have required extra time to find a winner. (There are no draws.) And after the late-game heroics of the past two weeks, we just might see the most dramatic knockout stage in history.

