

Lonzo Ball talks to LeBron James last season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time regular-season MVP announced a four-year, $153.3 million contract on Sunday — his longest commitment since joining the Miami Heat on a six-year deal in 2010 — and immediately improved the franchise’s title odds to the third-best in the league per the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Lakers were the fifth-choice in June.

[As LeBron James heads west, can the once-great Lakers rise to his level?]

James, a fixture in the NBA Finals since 2011, will join a Lakers team that hasn’t made the playoffs in five seasons. They finished 11th in the West last season with a 35-47 record, 12 wins away from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the eight-seed in the conference. James, however, is good enough to return the Lakers to the playoffs even without further improvements to the Lakers roster.

James was worth a league-high 24 wins above replacement last season according to Basketball Reference’s value above replacement and 15.8 wins per ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus, which takes into account teammates and opponents. But a playoff berth is, on paper, the best-case scenario, because the supporting cast isn’t good enough to contend with the two powerhouses of the conference: the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Adding James to a core that includes Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac plus newcomers Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee projects to a team capable of scoring 5.3 points more per 100 possessions than a league-average team, good for third-best in the Western conference behind the Warriors and Rockets. The Lakers were outscored by 1.4 net points per 100 possessions in 2017-18. However, the 2017-18 Cavaliers might have been as bad or worse if James wasn’t on the roster.

According to the game score — an all-in-one metric created by John Hollinger to give a rough measure of a player’s productivity for a single game — of players on both teams, weighted by minutes played, the Lakers performed better, on average, than the Cavaliers did by almost two points per contest. Looked at another way, the average player in a Cavaliers uniform that wasn’t James had production on par with Washington Wizards reserve Kelly Oubre. The Lakers average production was better than what the Warriors got from former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala this season.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, rumored to be angling his way to the Lakers via trade, would get Los Angeles much closer to the top two teams in the conference. Leonard played just nine games last season due to injury but was worth approximately 17 wins above a replacement player in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Plus, his stellar defensive play — he was named the defensive player of the year in 2014-15 and 2015-16 — is the perfect solution to slowing down Kevin Durant and the Warriors. In addition, Leonard’s ability to hit three-point shots on the catch-and-shoot is tailor made to take advantage of James strengths as a passer — only Rockets point guard Chris Paul had more assists on three-point shots per game than James in 2017-18.

Even with no more reinforcements on the way, James will immediately help the Lakers in many ways. He scored 1.2 points per possession in transition for the Cavaliers last season and will almost certainly bolster a Los Angeles squad that ranked below average (22nd) in transition efficiency in 2017-18. James is also a capable spot-up shooter (effective field goal rate of 58 percent, 74th percentile), another area of concern for the Lakers (51 eFG%). Perhaps the biggest boost will come via the pick-and-roll, where James scored 1.0 points per possession for Cleveland (91st percentile), a significant improvement over the three players who typically handle this responsibility for Los Angeles: Ingram (0.74), Ball (0.84) and Caldwell-Pope (0.59). The Cavaliers averaged over 1.1 points per possession on pick-and-roll plays when James passed the ball off to his teammates.

The signing of James also gives Luke Walton a more productive player to run his offense. Walton’s scheme ran through Ball, the team’s point guard, who led the team with 80.8 touches per game during the 2017-18 campaign. Ingram was second with 56.7 touches per game, followed by Randle (51.1) and Kuzma (48.1). James averaged 87.1 touches per game with Cleveland, the fifth-most in the NBA last season, and almost certainly should take over the floor general responsibilities for Los Angeles: his points per touch were almost triple that of Ball’s last season.

Player Touches per game Points per touch LeBron James 87.1 0.315 Lonzo Ball 80.8 0.126

No matter how you look at it, James joining the Lakers sets them up for tremendous improvement in 2018-19. Year 1 might not end in a championship run, or even an NBA Finals appearance, but this will be a team on the rise, with a future outlook that is as optimistic as you can get.

