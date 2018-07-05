

Brazil’s Neymar celebrates with teammate Paulinho after scoring his side’s opening goal during the round-of-16 match vs. Mexico. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

Brazil’s path to World Cup glory appears to be getting clearer with every step.

Germany, which embarrassed host Brazil in 2014 with a 7-1 semifinal victory, headed home after the group stage. Spain, Argentina, and Portugal joined them after the first knockout round. Belgium, Brazil’s next opponent in a Friday quarterfinal, nearly fell to Japan and did nothing to alleviate concerns about its defending.

But while it’s easy to bet on Brazil because of the failures of other presumed favorites, that would overlook the fact that it has looked better with each game.

Brazil has reinvented itself since its debacle of four years ago, starting with the hiring of Tite in 2016. Since Tite took over as national team coach, Brazil has played 25 matches, outscoring opponents 54-6 and keeping 19 clean sheets. It has become a complete, well-rounded team that is no longer dependent on its star, Neymar, to make everything happen.

That’s where interesting parallels between Brazil in 2018 and Germany in 2014 begin to show. What separates Brazil from other pretournament favorites such as Argentina, Germany, and Spain (other than simply still being in the tournament) is the lack of an obvious weakness. Argentina was overly reliant on Lionel Messi, who basically dragged a mediocre team through qualification, and it wasn’t enough. Germany and Spain lacked a difference-maker who could provide the moment of magic to turn overwhelming dominance in possession into high-quality chances.

Even some of the top teams still alive have significant weaknesses. France, for all its talent, has not looked like a team with a clear plan, unless “Mbappe goes on a magical run” is a tactical plan. Belgium has looked shaky on defense. England is largely untested. Meanwhile, Brazil has looked solid in almost every aspect and has improved with each game.

Germany’s run in 2014 was much the same. It was the most complete team in that year’s field. Of the semifinalists in 2014, Brazil was far too reliant on Neymar, as evidenced by its collapse when he was sidelined by injury against Germany. The Netherlands was an aging team that rode a tactical plan to a third-place finish, but punched above its weight. Argentina, same as this year, was overly reliant on Messi and didn’t have a plan that translated his magic into team brilliance.

The 2018 World Cup will have just four of the top eight teams in the world in the quarterfinals according to Elo Ratings. That will be the fewest since 2002, when just two of the top eight made it that far. It seems that the flaws some of the top teams were able to paper over in 2014 have caught up with them in 2018, with Brazil separating itself from the pack as Germany did in 2014.

In 2014, the top three pretournament favorites according to betting odds made it to the semifinal. Brazil at 3-1, Argentina at 5-1, and Germany at 6-1 were all still alive. In 2018, only Brazil is still playing out of the top three favorites according to FiveThirtyEight’s Prediction Model.

Germany was solid, if unspectacular, in the 2014 group stage. It needed extra time to get past Algeria in the round of 16, then defeated France, 1-0, before its famous semifinal win over Brazil. In the end, Germany was a more complete team than any of the other favorites, and it put it together at the right time.

Brazil in 2018 started slowly, with a draw against Switzerland. While its 2-0 win over Costa Rica, which required two stoppage-time goals, may not have looked impressive, the expected-goals analysis shows that Brazil was a bit unlucky not to be ahead earlier. These expected goal maps, courtesy of Michael Caley, tell that story.

xG map for #BRA-#CRC. Yeah Brazil still seem fine. The Costa sub at the half gave them the Neymar alternative they needed in buildup. pic.twitter.com/MnSpKawjcq — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) June 22, 2018

xG map for Brazil - Switzerland. #Bra looked very strong to start, but #Sui were organized, countered well, and wielded strategic violence with aplomb to earn the draw. pic.twitter.com/BYJHEJ4HYJ — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) June 17, 2018

Against Mexico, probably the toughest opposition Brazil has faced so far in Russia, the Brazilians showed the ability to take their game to another level when it matters most. Brazil created plenty of chances while holding Mexico without quality chances. If not for Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, the score line would’ve been worse.

xG map for #BRA-#MEX



And Mexico were pretty competitive for a while! But Brazil just squeeeeeeeezed them and created the chances to win easily. pic.twitter.com/13EQDdM1q7 — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) July 2, 2018

Brazil has done what other teams at this World Cup have not been able to do, and what Germany in 2014 did so successfully: Execute a strong tactical plan that makes the most out of its best players while not emphasizing them to the detriment of the team. Other dominoes may be falling its way, but make no mistake, Brazil is making this tournament its own.

