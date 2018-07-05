

Brazil’s play has resulted in three consecutive clean sheets and they have allowed just five shots on target throughout the entire tournament. (Getty Images)

Much of the conversation around Brazil centers on its dynamic attack. Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have received most of the praise, and deservedly so with each scoring two of Brazil’s seven goals. However, Brazil’s defensive organization has resulted in three consecutive clean sheets and just five shots on target allowed in four tournament matches.

Similarly, Uruguay has a vaunted offensive pair. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani garner the attention and have delivered five of the team’s seven goals. Yet it’s the defense that has been key to its run with just one goal allowed, on a set piece against Portugal. Plus, Cavani is likely to miss Friday’s quarterfinal vs. France due to a calf injury, making defense even more important.

Notwithstanding Argentina’s poor performance, South America as a whole has been excellent defensively during this edition of the World Cup. The continent has allowed just 0.76 goals per match through the round of 16, substantially fewer than the 1.12 allowed by their closest rivals from Europe. Its defensive leaders have been its two remaining teams, Brazil and Uruguay, who have allowed just one goal each.

It wasn’t this way in 2014, when both Uruguay and Brazil could point to fragile defense as the reason for their failures. Brazil was embarrassed on home soil in the semifinal, allowing seven goals to Germany; Uruguay conceded six goals in their four matches, leading to a disappointing exit in the round of 16. Four years later, defense is their chief weapon.

Brazil Manager Tite has set up the defense in a zonal marking system with outstanding center backs Thiago Silva and Miranda being protected by Casemiro in the middle of a 4-3-3 formation. The outside of the defense has managed to overcome injuries with Danilo going out after the first match, and being replaced by Fagner on the right. The left back was manned solidly by Marcelo but injury required him to be replaced by Luis against Mexico. That Brazil has managed this defensive discipline with a rotating cast and an offense that has fired 77 shots on opponents is a pure marvel.

Uruguay’s setup is anchored by center back Diego Godin, who has been a key piece for eight seasons at Atletico Madrid, which boasts the best defense in the world. That Godin’s partner at center back, Jose Gimenez, is also his club partner only improves matters. Early on Uruguay set up in a basic 4-4-2 but as the opponents have gotten more challenging the setup has been a slightly more offensive 4-4-2 diamond formation with Sampdoria defensive midfielder Lucas Torriera responsible for clogging the middle.

Uruguay has shown excellent tactical flexibility throughout the tournament. After taking 55 percent of possession in the group stage it sat deep against Portugal, taking just 33 percent of the ball, and absorbed the pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Portugal attempted 41 crosses in the match, a sign that the middle of the pitch was impenetrable and highlighting how stout the Uruguayan midfield and defense has played.

As Brazil and Uruguay look to their quarterfinal matches on Friday, they are faced with stopping two of the best offenses left in the tournament. Brazil will face Belgium, which leads the tournament with 12 goals. Uruguay will face France, which just posted four goals on Argentina. Expect both Uruguay and Brazil to maintain their defense-first philosophies and focus on shape over possession.

On the plus side if you are a fan of the South Americans, Belgium and France haven’t been notably strong on the defensive side of the ball, having allowed 10 goals between them in eight games, and five in their most recent knockout matches against better competition.

Friday’s matchups will be classic offense-vs.-defense affairs, but as noted earlier Uruguay and Brazil have enough offensive firepower of their own. In the last round of knockouts it was the defensive teams who advanced. The eight winners had a goals-against average in the group stage of 0.58 while the losers had over twice that rate at 1.21. Recent history favors the defensive, and so far Brazil and Uruguay have been stealing that show.

