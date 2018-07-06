

Luka Modric lets one fly. (Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The World Cup quarterfinals are set, but not all roads to the final are equally difficult.

Brazil, Belgium, France and Uruguay are on one side of the bracket, pitting four of the top five remaining teams against one another, with the possibility of Brazil and France, two of the favorites, facing off in a semifinal. That opens up the other side of the bracket for Croatia, which faces an easier road with Sweden and Colombia as potential semifinal opponents, if it can get past Russia on Saturday.

Croatia was ranked 17th in the world according to Elo ratings coming into the World Cup, but two of its best players, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, are adept at maintaining possession. That’s key for Croatia, as breaking down Russia has presented a challenge for nearly every team short of Uruguay.

Modric isn’t going to blow you away with his shots or assists; his primary contributions come through possession and distribution. He ranked 11th in La Liga (minimum 1,000 minutes played) in an advanced measurement of shot quality called expected goal chains per 90 minutes with 0.90. That statistic looks at all passing sequences that lead to a shot and credits each player involved with the potential goal scored. It also credits those defensive or two-way players who are integral to a play’s buildup but don’t necessarily serve that final pass.

Rakitic is a valuable piece for Barcelona in possession and is tied with Spain and Barcelona star Sergio Busquets in expected buildup, a metric that is included in expected goal chains but focuses only on passes. Unlocking a defense is more than the final pass; it’s about the buildup and the ability to move defenders to create running lanes for pass-and-move situations. This is something Spain failed to do against Russia in the knockout round and something Croatia has shown a propensity for so far.

Maintaining possession and minimizing turnovers are going to be paramount for Croatia. While both Rakitic and Modric excel at this for their club teams, coming up short in their assignments could cede a big advantage to the host country.

Russia will most certainly cede possession and bunker, as it has against every difficult team it has faced in the tournament, and it will look to create turnovers in the midfield in an attempt to catch Croatia’s defense out of position. This is notable because Croatia committed the third-most fouls during group play.

Should Croatia get though to the championship match, it would be an underdog against Brazil, France or Belgium. But everything we’ve seen so far in this tournament reminds us that anything can happen after the opening whistle.

