When the players take the field for baseball’s 2018 All-Star Game it will be difficult to argue with the selections. Sure, there were some players with all-star credentials that will be absent, but the voting bloc left little to quibble about in terms of which players were ultimately selected to start in the Midsummer Classic.

Among AL players, seven starters voted in by fans ranked in the Top 10 for FanGraphs’ wins above replacement. All-in-one metrics like that won’t encapsulate everything a player does but it is a very good barometer of talent. One of the outliers, catcher Wilson Ramos, ranked first at his position for fWAR while the other, first baseman Jose Abreu, ranked seventh among first baseman and 75th overall. Still, not a bad turnout when looked at through the lens of an advanced metric. The NL selections don’t have as strong a correlation — only three of the top 10 players in the league for fWAR were voted in — but that doesn’t mean the public was out of touch with what the advanced metrics would have suggested.

For example, shortstop Brandon Crawford was voted in despite having the third-highest fWAR at the position. However, the difference between his fWar and that of Trea Turner at No. 1 or Trevor Story at No. 2 is negligible. In addition, after adjusting for league and park effects, Crawford creates runs at a rate that is 22 percent higher than average, giving him the second-highest wRC+ (122) among NL shortstops.

The all-star managers appeared to get the reserves right, too. The NL reserve hitters all ranked in the Top 25 for fWAR, while all but Michael Brantley and Salvador Perez ranked in the Top 35 in the AL — a decent rate considering each roster has 34 players.

The pitchers selected by the players, five starters and three relievers for each team, were also on the mark. Of the 28 pitchers nominated, including injury replacements, two-thirds (18) ranked in the Top 25 for wins above replacement.

There was some backlash over the initial snub of Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell, who ranks second in the AL for ERA (2.09) and wins (12), but his original omission could be excused. A low BABIP (.234) no doubt contributes to the former and a higher than average run support per 9 innings (5.4) inflates the latter, making Snell’s 2018 performance look better than it is. If he were to experience league average results on balls in play and league average timing his ERA would be 3.36, still good but also the 11th best in the AL.

Overall, there’s little to suggest as far as fine tuning the rosters so that they contain the most deserving players. They’re already largely accounted for. The only starting position player I would have changed is starting J.T. Realmuto, a reserve, over Contreras and replacing Contreras on the roster with Francisco Cervelli. Other changes I would have made include Justin Smoak over Mitch Moreland, Andrew Benintendi over George Springer and Kyle Schwarber over Christian Yelich.

Name Team PA AVG OPS wRC+ J.T. Realmuto Marlins 290 0.317 0.919 149 Francisco Cervelli Pirates 231 0.247 0.849 132 Willson Contreras Cubs 332 0.279 0.820 122

And thanks to Ramon Russell, community manager and game designer for PlayStation’s MLB The Show ’18, we got to see how much better or worse my roster changes made the all-star teams.

Russell used the video game to simulate the 2018 all-star rosters as selected by the fans, managers and players — starting pitchers threw two innings and starting position players played five before substitutions were made — and the results weren’t close: the AL won 10-3, with a five-run inning in the fourth. Then he swapped in my all-star selections and the AL won by an even larger margin, 14-2, this time with the AL breaking it open with five runs in the second inning and adding four more in the sixth.

As for how the results looked with Tuesday’s rosters, here’s a glimpse of how The Show thinks the All-Star Game could go. (Note: The folks at Sony had to use Washington and Baltimore to represent the two All-Star rosters, with Washington representing the AL and Baltimore the NL.)



(Courtesy Sony PlayStation)

