

Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams and agreed to a four-year contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to a running back. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

On Tuesday, Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a four-year contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, the largest guaranteed portion ever given to a running back, keeping the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year in a Los Angeles uniform through the 2023 season.

Gurley is certainly worthy of the historic deal. The first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft carried the ball 279 times for 1,305 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns last season, adding 788 yards and six touchdowns on 64 catches, making him one of the most potent offensive weapons at the position.

Other rushers took notice, especially Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro running back Le’Veon Bell, who has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender to start what could be his final season for the franchise. Bell finished 2017 ranked 11th in running back grades, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and reportedly asked for $17 million per season. The team countered with a five-year, $70 million deal that Bell turned down. And that could be a mistake.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Gurley, who turns 24 years old in August, has a couple of years left in his prime. Bell, at 26 years old, does not. That might sound harsh for players who are only two years apart, but the life span of a running back in the NFL is not long. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pointed this out in a single tweet, showing how even rushers at the top of the leader board don’t survive much longer than five years in the NFL.

Put this in the column today but think it’s also worth mentioning in graphical form. Here are the leaders in passing, receiving, and rushing yards from five years ago (2013) per @pfref. The lines blotted out in red are for players who aren’t on an NFL roster. pic.twitter.com/L0005bW8N0 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 25, 2018

Here’s another way to look at it, using the scoring format from point-per-reception, or PPR leagues, in fantasy football. It’s not a perfect measure of a running back’s performance, but it will illustrate how a top-performing running back ages throughout his career. Plus, it gives extra credit to do-it-all backs likes Gurley and Bell who not only carry the ball for their teams but catch passes out of the backfield, as well.

Since 2000, there have been 31 running backs who played in the NFL at 21 years old. More than half (17) improved their PPR point total the following year. The same rate of backs improved during their age-22 to age-23 season, and keep improving up until the time they reach 27 years of age. Then, we start to see a decline — and it isn’t a subtle one, either: just over one-third of rushers (38 percent) improve their performance from 27 to 28 years of age. At age 30 or older, the improvement rate slows down even more.

This is why taking a wait-and-see approach with Bell makes sense: statistically speaking, he has one or two years left in his prime before he starts to decline.

The same is true for David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson turns 27 in December, and even through he has less mileage on his body — 573 touches in 33 games played over three seasons — his age is still a concern. Over the past decade, the amount of running backs that see 200 or more touches in a season peaks at age 25 and 26 and then starts a steady decline before almost falling off a cliff at age 29 and older. If the Cardinals front office decides to give Johnson a long-term deal with guaranteed money that extends into this age range, they are setting themselves up for disappointment, as would any franchise in a similar situation.

