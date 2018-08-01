

Catcher Wilson Ramos hit .297 with a .834 OPS for the Tampa Bay Rays, creating runs at a rate that was 30 percent higher than average. (Jesse Johnson/USA Today)

The MLB trade deadline saw 13 deals get consummated with all 30 major league clubs making at least one trade during the month of July. Starting pitcher Chris Archer and second baseman Brian Dozier were among those moving to new Zip codes while slugger Bryce Harper stayed put with the Washington Nationals, who hope to make a playoff push after months of mediocrity.

Three teams — the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks — gave themselves more than hope at the deadline, with each having a better chance to make the playoffs after the flurry of activity ended.

Philadelphia Phillies

Playoff chances went from 50 to 57 percent per FanGraphs

Philadelphia, the surprising leader of the NL East, acquired catcher Wilson Ramos, infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, three players who will each fill a glaring need for the Phillies.

Cabrera can play at second base, third base and shortstop. Loup joins Austin Davis as a left-handed option out of the bullpen. Ramos will provide an immediate upgrade over Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp, the Phillies’ starting catchers.

Alfaro and Knapp are batting .243 with a .702 OPS combined, creating runs at a rate that is 13 percent lower than the league average after adjusting for league and park effects. Ramos, on the other hand, hit .297 with a .834 OPS for the Tampa Bay Rays, creating runs at a rate that was 30 percent higher than average.

Ramos also gives the Phillies another catcher who can frame pitches. With Knapp behind the plate, Philadelphia’s pitchers get a called strike on pitches out of the zone 5.4 percent of the time, per TrueMedia; Ramos has a 7.2 percent called-strike rate on those pitches, just slightly lower than Alfaro (7.8 percent). The league average is 7.2 percent.



Called strikes out of the strike zone with Wilson Ramos catching in 2018 (TruMedia)

Milwaukee Brewers

Playoff chances went from 73 to 78 percent

The Brewers couldn’t pull off a trade for their biggest need, starting pitching, but they did snag reliever Joakim Soria and infielders Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop.

Soria joins a bullpen that combined for the third-most wins above replacement in the majors this season (5.5), behind only the New York Yankees (6.9 fWAR) and San Diego Padres (5.7 fWAR). And his command of four pitches — four-seam fastball, change-up, slider and curve — will only close that gap. Look for that change-up to be a potent weapon for Milwaukee: Soria has fanned 18 of 44 batters on that pitch with a mere .167 average against this season.

Schoop, an all-star second baseman last season with the Baltimore Orioles, allows Travis Shaw to move back to his natural position at third base. Schoop will also give Milwaukee a big bat: He has 17 home runs through 89 games in 2018 with pull power that should play nicely at Miller Park, a stadium that sees right-handed hitters hit seven percent more home runs per Baseball Prospectus (107 park factor). Camden Yards, by comparison, had a park factor of 110 for right-handed home run hitters.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Playoff chances went from 50 to 53 percent

Arizona’s starting rotation is one of the best in the majors (9.6 fWAR, tied for seventh) and newly acquired Jake Diekman and Brad Ziegler will bolster a bullpen that ranks 24th (1.2 fWAR).

Ziegler is 1-5 this season with 10 saves and a 3.98 ERA with just three earned runs in 29 innings (0.93 ERA) since June. Diekman, a left-handed reliever, is striking out 27 percent of batters in 2018 with two pitches, a sinker and slider.

The slider is used more often against right-handed batters, who manage just a .191 average and .550 OPS against the pitch this season. The sinker is effective against batters on both sides of the plate (.222 against with a .654 OPS).

