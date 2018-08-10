

Derrius Guice receives attention on the field after an injury in the Redskins’ first preseason game of 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Washington Redskins lost their preseason opener to the New England Patriots but that was not the cruelest blow. Running back Derrius Guice, selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, was slow to get up after a 34-yard run up the middle in the first quarter and was scheduled to get an MRI Friday to evaluate the severity of what is believed to be a knee injury.

Guice wasn’t the only player banged up. Seventh-round pick Trey Quinn suffered a stomach injury and did not return. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis left the game after having his leg rolled up on by a Patriots offensive lineman. Backup tight end Manasseh Garner will also have an MRI on his knee Friday and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina also left due to injury.

[Don’t expect a winning season from the Redskins]

“Yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s hard,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “. . . But that’s football, and we have to obviously adjust, and that’s why we have other players, backups, and rookies and all that.”

It’s true players get injured in the NFL, but the Redskins seem to be more prone to significant injuries than the rest of the NFL. Consider that, according to Football Outsiders’ adjusted man games lost statistic, which quantifies how much a team is affected by injured starters rather than bench players, Washington routinely ranks in the bottom third of the league in terms of diminished manpower. In fact, there has been just one since 2010, when Bruce Allen joined the franchise, where the team didn’t rank in the bottom half of the league for adjusted man games lost.

Last year was particularly difficult for Washington’s offensive line. During one matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in October, the team’s starting offensive front included a rookie at center and left tackle, a left guard signed the day before the game and a right guard who was signed earlier in the week. Right tackle Morgan Moses was the only true starting lineman on the field, and he was dealing with two sprained ankles.

As you would expect, a rash of injuries to key positions hampers a team’s ability to win games. Since 2010, teams in the top half of adjusted man games lost, those with the fewest impactful injuries, average nine wins per season. Those in the bottom half average seven wins per year. Two games doesn’t sound like a lot, yet that’s often the difference between qualifying for the postseason or heading to the golf course earlier than ownership would like.

Read more on the Redskins:

Five takeaways from the Redskins’ preseason opener

Paul Richardson Jr. talks about that time he was mistaken for John Wall

Perspective: He wore a T-shirt. Now he’s getting death threats.

At a ‘young’ 34 years old, Redskins QB Alex Smith says ‘my best football’s still ahead of me’

Redskins-Patriots offers a reminder of one team’s excellence and the other’s struggles