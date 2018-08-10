

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is batting .305 with 14 home runs and 50 walks. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals have something special in teenage outfielder Juan Soto. The 19-year-old started the season with Hagerstown (Class A) then moved on to Potomac (Class A-Advanced). Fifteen games later he found himself in Double-A for eight games before injuries to Adam Eaton, Brian Goodwin, Victor Robles and Rafael Bautista accelerated his timetable to the majors.

Soto, the club’s No. 2 prospect and the No. 15 overall prospect before the promotion, batted .362 with a 1.218 OPS in the minors, an impressive stretch for any prospect, let alone one that doesn’t turn 20 years old until October. But what he is doing at the major league level is historic.

The “Childish Bambino” is hitting .305 with 14 home runs and 50 walks, the latter producing a 17 percent walk rate that is sixth-best in the majors this year. When Soto isn’t taking a free pass to first, he’s crushing balls: Soto is batting .367 with a 1.215 OPS against four-seam fastballs, sinkers and cutters, the highest OPS among batters seeing at least 650 fastballs in 2018 per data from TruMedia. And it doesn’t matter if the pitch is inside, outside, high or low in the zone — Soto finds a way to muscle it out of the park. He does, however, lose that patience and power against breaking balls (curves and sliders) with change-ups also giving him some issues.



Juan Soto swing rates against different types of pitches in 2018 (TruMedia)

Still, pulverizing fastballs helps Soto create runs at a rate that is 59 percent higher than the league average after taking into account league and park effects (159 wRC+). Only five other hitters (minimum 250 plate appearances in 2018) — Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Jose Ramirez and Matt Carpenter — have been more prolific at the plate than Soto. If he can keep it up, Soto will become the most prolific teenage hitter of all time, surpassing Mel Ott’s 1928 campaign. Teammate Bryce Harper currently has the fourth-best season.

Name Team Age AVG OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Juan Soto 2018 Nationals 19 .305 .423 .551 0.975 159 Mel Ott 1928 Giants 19 .322 .397 .524 0.921 140 Tony Conigliaro 1964 Red Sox 19 .290 .354 .530 0.883 138 Ty Cobb 1906 Tigers 19 .316 .355 .394 0.749 130 Bryce Harper 2012 Nationals 19 .270 .340 .477 0.817 121

Soto is also poised to join Ott, Ty Cobb (1906), Cesar Cendeno (1970) and Edgar Renteria (1996) as the only teenagers in MLB history to maintain a batting average above .300 for at least 250 plate appearances. Soto could join Ott and Tony Conigliaro (1964) as the only teenagers to have a slugging percentage over .500 and could be the only one to ever maintain an on-base percentage of .400 or higher.

And that’s what makes Soto one of the favorites, if not the front-runner, for this year’s rookie of the year award. Since 1949, the first year the NL awarded the honor, there have been 18 rookies of all ages that have ended the season with an OPS at least 50 percent higher than average over at least 250 plate appearances. More than half have won the award (11) with six others finishing second. Only Carl Taylor’s 1969 rookie campaign failed to earn consideration.

There are three position players that can prevent Soto from attaining the top rookie spot: Brian Anderson of the Miami Marlins, Jesse Winker of the Cincinnati Reds and Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves. However, none of them have as solid a resume as Soto does in 2018.

Anderson is batting .285 with a .781 OPS, creating runs at a rate that is 16 percent higher than average (116 wRC+). Winker is hitting .299 with an .836 OPS and a 128 wRC+ and Acuña, the favorite heading into the season, is batting .264 with a .820 OPS. Solid seasons all, but none with the sparkle of Soto’s 2018 campaign.

Name Team PA HR R RBI BB% K% AVG OPS wRC+ Juan Soto Nationals 293 14 50 40 17% 18% .305 0.975 159 Jesse Winker Reds 334 7 38 43 15% 14% .299 0.836 128 Ronald Acuña Braves 261 13 38 31 7% 30% .264 0.820 119 Brian Anderson Marlins 503 9 63 53 9% 16% .285 0.781 116

