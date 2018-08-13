

Dave Martinez and the Nationals have their work cut out for them. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals haven’t been a serious playoff threat all season, but moves at the trade deadline, including keeping free-agent-to-be Bryce Harper on the roster, showed the organization still felt optimistic about its chances. However, that optimism took a major hit Sunday night when the Nats squandered a golden opportunity, losing 4-3 to the Chicago Cubs after reliever Ryan Madson allowed a two-out, walk-off, pinch-hit grand slam to David Bote.

According to The Baseball Gauge’s play-by-play data, that sequence was the most damaging to the Nationals this season, swinging the team’s win probability from 91 to zero percent on one pitch. Before that the worst at-bat against Washington in 2018 was Matt Kemp’s two-run double to right field against Sean Doolittle (45 percent change in win probability).

[Juan Soto’s historic year for Nationals should end in rookie of the year honors]

“We left here with one win,” rookie Manager Dave Martinez said after the game-ending series. “We should have had three.”

Two more wins would make a big difference in Washington’s outlook. Heading into Monday night’s games, the Nationals, with a record of 60-58, have a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs per FanGraphs and a 21 percent chance to qualify per FiveThirtyEight’s projections. To improve those odds in any meaningful way, the Nationals will have to significantly up their play in the next few weeks.

Since 2012, the first year the league admitted two wild-card teams in each league to the playoffs, wild-card teams went 25-19, on average, over the last 44 games of the season. Some, like the 2014 Oakland Athletics, qualified with a 16-28 run over that stretch while others, like the 2015 Chicago Cubs, needed to win 30 out of 44 games to punch their ticket. In all instances, the minimum number of wins required to secure a spot was 85, which, for the Nationals, means a .568 win rate the rest of the season.

The good news is Washington has maintained that win rate over 44 games a few times this season. The bad news is the last 44-game stretch this successful ended with the win against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 24. Since then the best the Nationals could do was maintain a win rate of 55 percent — close, but not good enough to end this season on a high note. Over the past 44 games, a loss in Game 75 against the Phillies on June 23 to last night’s debacle, the Nationals have won just 46 percent of their matchups.

That lackluster win rate leaves the Nationals with little-to-no room for error. The high-end estimate for Washington is an 88-win season, three wins higher than the minimum win total for wild-card teams since 2012. If that estimated pace drops below 85 wins then it would likely mean the end of Washington’s playoff hopes. Fortunately the Nationals have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule per Baseball Prospectus and the easiest overall in the National League. But if we learned one thing from this team all season, it’s that the Nationals are capable of turning in a disappointing effort at any time against any team, making it difficult to believe they will turn it around in time.

