

Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has performed well this preseason. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Reporter

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is turning heads this preseason. In his first two appearances for Gang Green, the 26-year-old former first-round pick has completed 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, earning him the fifth-highest preseason passing grade from the game charters at Pro Football Focus. It’s easy to dismiss lofty performances in the preseason, but for Bridgewater, a starter for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and 2015, before a knee injury cost him his 2016 and 2017 campaigns, it’s a sign of progress.

[Derrius Guice’s ACL tear is latest example of the injury bug devouring the Redskins. Again. And again.]

“For me this is all about opportunity,” Bridgewater told Andy Vasquez of the North Jersey Record. “I’m blessed with the opportunity to continue to do what I love to do. That’s what’s most important to me right now, just waking up every day knowing that I have the opportunity to play football.”

It could also be a buying opportunity for another team in need of depth under center. The Jets already have their future franchise quarterback — or so they hope — in rookie No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, plus a veteran backup in Josh McCown, prompting some to dub Bridgewater “Teddy Tradebait.”

For his career, Bridgewater has thrown for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning QBR Ratings of 54.4 and 57.5 from ESPN in 2014 and 2015, respectively. That means a team getting similar performance from their passer would be expected to win 54 to 58 percent of their NFL games, which translates to an 8-8 or 9-7 record. A Total Quarterback Rating of 54.4 would have ranked 14th in the NFL last season, better than other high-profile quarterbacks, such as the one that replaced him in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins (52.3), 2015 MVP Cam Newton (47.7) and aging starters such as Eli Manning (43.8), Joe Flacco (43.0) and Andy Dalton (41.1).

Bridgewater has also excelled when under pressure this preseason, completing 8 of 9 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, producing the third-highest passer rating in these situations (140.3). And he’s been hounded on over 44 percent of his dropbacks, illustrating he can remain poised in the pocket — a valuable trait in today’s NFL, and an encouraging development in his return from injury.

At worst, the early results for Bridgewater show he can be a viable backup in the NFL. At best he could be an upgrade for a number of teams around the league.

Here are four teams that should consider offering the Jets a trade for Bridgewater:

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have 11-time Pro Bowl Drew Brees firmly entrenched as the starter, but backups Tom Savage and Taysom Hill provide little insurance if something were to happen to Brees during the season.

Savage has started 9 of 13 career games since 2014, competing less than 58 percent of his passes. His QBR rating in 2017, 33.8, projects to a 5-11 record if he were to be a team’s starting quarterback. Hill, an undrafted free agent, has yet to throw a pass at the pro level, and his most notable contributions have been on special teams.

The Saints’ Super Bowl hopes are clearly tied to Brees staying healthy, but if he were to miss a few games, Bridgewater projects as a high-upside backup who could keep the team on track during Brees’s absence.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Incumbent starter Blake Bortles hasn’t lived up to expectations since being selected third overall in the 2014 NFL draft. The 26-year-old has never produced a QBR above 55.5, nor has he led the league in any category expect for interceptions (18 in 2015) and sacks (55 in 2014 and 51 in 2015).

Under pressure this preseason, Bortles has completed 4 of 6 passes for 75 yards and no touchdowns despite seeing a low pressure rate of 24 percent. Bridgewater appears to be a significant upgrade in this regard if Jacksonville wants to limit its downside when facing a pass rush.

2018 preseason Team Drop backs Sacks Pressure % Sack % Comp % NFL QB Rating Teddy Bridgewater NYJ 12 2 44.4% 16.7% 88.9% 140.3 Blake Bortles JAX 8 2 24.2% 25.0% 66.7% 109.7

The Jags have built their roster around a run-first offense and a defense that is one of the best in the league, and that plan nearly landed them in last season’s Super Bowl. Bridgewater wouldn’t need to be a star, but it’s clear how he could be an upgrade over Bortles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, leaving former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s starter to begin the season.

Fitzpatrick completed 5 of 13 passes for 46 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the team’s preseason win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and has never graded positively by Pro Football Focus in any year except for 2013, his rookie season. He was ranked as the 21st best passer (out of 40) by PFF in 2017.

Read more on the NFL:

Don’t expect a winning season from the Redskins

The Rams were smart to extend Todd Gurley. The Steelers are smart to pass on Le’Veon Bell.

Kirk Cousins’ arrival has given the Vikings Super Bowl expectations. Can he deliver?

NFL guard is one of the most anonymous positions in sports. They’re being paid like stars.