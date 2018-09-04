The NFL regular season is about to get underway, allowing us to quibble over how good (or bad) your favorite team will be this year. And to help us settle any debates, here is the first Fancy Stats power ranking of the season.
The method of creating our preseason power rankings is the same as last year. The weekly preseason point spreads released by CG Technology in May are turned into a Simple Rating System, which was then used to determine each teams projected win-loss records, their opponents’ win-loss records and, finally, their power ranking using a scale of 1 to 100, with higher numbers indicating better teams. [Note: In the CG Technology projections, Week 17 is excluded because players sitting out the final week and teams jockeying for playoff positioning make projections fairly erratic.]
These power rankings take into account a team’s actual record (well, it will once the season begins), what their record should be based on points scored and allowed, also known as their Pythagorean win percentage, and how much better or worse their opponents are in relation to an 8-8 team. A good team playing against good opponents will be near the top while those who struggle against mediocre or poor teams will trend toward the bottom.
|Rank
|Team
|Power rating (1 to 100)
|1
|New England Patriots
|68
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|65
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|65
|4
|Minnesota Vikings
|65
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|64
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|63
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|59
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|59
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|58
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|58
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|58
|12
|Atlanta Falcons
|57
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|57
|14
|Houston Texans
|55
|15
|Seattle Seahawks
|53
|16
|Detroit Lions
|53
|17
|Carolina Panthers
|52
|18
|Denver Broncos
|51
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|51
|20
|Oakland Raiders
|51
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|50
|22
|Chicago Bears
|46
|22
|New York Giants
|46
|22
|Washington Redskins
|46
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|45
|26
|Tampa Bay
|45
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|45
|27
|Miami Dolphins
|45
|29
|Cincinnati Bengals
|44
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|41
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|39
|32
|New York Jets
|39
It’s a new year but the same team, the New England Patriots, is at the top of the preseason power rankings.
The oddsmakers made Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots the favorite in 15 of 16 games listed this season, the lone outlier a Week 15 match up on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers where New England is a one-point underdog.
The Patriots benefit from a weak schedule — their opponents are projected to average a win rate below .500 — and their offense should start to pick up steam early in the season. According to Sharp Football Stats, quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s passing offense will face the third-easiest set of pass defenses in 2018 and just three teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, that ended last season among the best red-zone defenses in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, have one of the tougher schedules this season. Based on win totals set by Vegas oddsmakers, the reigning Super Bowl champs have the seventh most difficult set of opponents and will defend their title with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center while Carson Wentz waits to return from an ACL tear in his left knee.
Foles was instrumental in securing the Eagles their first championship yet still must be considered a downgrade from Wentz. Based on their 2017 regular-season performance, the team could be expected to win 79 percent of their games with Wentz under center, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, but just 31 percent of their matchups with Foles throwing passes.
Meanwhile, Khalil Mack could push the Chicago Bears up the power rankings in a hurry. The All-Pro linebacker, acquired from the Oakland Raiders for draft picks, has never ranked lower than third in total sacks, hits and hurries since 2015 and his 79 total pressures in 2017 was almost as many as Chicago’s edge rushers combined as a unit last season.
Adding a fearsome pass rusher like Mack could turn Chicago’s fortunes around in a hurry. According to data from TruMedia, teams scored almost two points per drive in 2017 when the offensive line didn’t give up a sack. That dropped to less than one point per drive when yielding one sack or more, making it easy to see how much of a momentum killer a quarterback sack can be. And with Mack, the Bears should be getting plenty more.
