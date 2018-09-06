

The Cowboys could be a savvy pick in Week 1. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

This NFL season is different from years past in a major way: for the first time ever, sports betting is legal in five states, Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia, with 21 others moving toward legalization. As a result, we want to make sure you have all the information necessary to make an informed decision if you step up to the window. That includes highlighting matchups in which the implied odds of winning are significantly higher than the actual odds, giving a sports bettor the greatest edge.

We do that by first creating power rankings, which help determine how often one team should beat another based on its actual and projected win rates. That gives us win probabilities for every game, as well as an implied margin of victory — helpful for picking games against the spread. For example, in last year’s Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, the Patriots were favored at home by nine points. However, our analytics suggested New England would beat Kansas City 71 percent of the time, implying a point spread of six points in favor of the Patriots. That made the choice an easy one, Chiefs plus-9, and they delivered a 42-27 victory.

It won’t always be that easy, but this process will call attention to wagering opportunities that favor you instead of the house. With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads from multiple sports books in Vegas.

New Orleans Saints (-9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9.5

Tampa Bay’s defense will be a formidable against the run this season with linebacker Lavonte David, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and even cornerback Ryan Smith all proven run-stoppers, a strength of New Orleans heading into the season. David led the team with 81 tackles before the ball-carrier reached the first-down marker, McCoy ranked fourth (40) and Smith ranked sixth (33).

The Buccaneers probably won’t win this game, but the score could remain close, and that’s all you need for the bet to pay off.

Baltimore Ravens (-7) vs. Buffalo Bills

Pick: Buffalo Bills +7

Buffalo’s starting quarterback, third-year pro Nathan Peterman, is grabbing most of the headlines, yet it’s the team’s defense that should get people talking during Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and defensive end Trent Murphy were brought in to shore up an ailing pass rush, and the Bills also added cornerback Vontae Davis to an already strong secondary that also features two of the league’s best safeties in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Davis missed 12 games last season due to injury, but when healthy he is able to hold opposing quarterbacks to below-average passer ratings when they target him in coverage. Hyde (0.47 yards per snap allowed when targeted) and Poyer (0.53) were ranked 21st and 32nd, respectively, out of 59 qualified safeties in 2017.

Buffalo’s secondary should be good enough to make things difficult for Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco (46.7 QBR), one of the least-valuable passers in 2017, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating.

Carolina Panthers (-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +3

Carolina’s offensive line ranks 21st entering the season and will need to replace Andrew Norwell after his offseason departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Norwell allowed zero sacks over 1,066 snaps and was PFF’s highest-rated pass-blocking guard in 2017.

The Cowboys defensive front, particularly Demarcus Lawrence, should have a huge day against the Panthers’ offensive line. Lawrence, playing on the franchise tag this season, produced 15 sacks, 12 hits and 52 hurries in 2017 per Pro Football Focus and is set to anchor the eighth-best pass-rushing unit this season.

The three games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. One reason the house wins so often is because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. This makes trying to pick every single NFL game something of a fool’s errand. The odds should be in my favor in the three games above, which is why I think they’re worth a bet. Below you’ll find our chart predicting the betting edge for every game.

You may be part of an NFL pick’em pool though, which requires you to choose winners in all of the league’s games each week. In that case, or if you are just interested in some action on the other matchups, which, in my opinion, have a higher degree of risk, here are my selections based on the same analytic framework. To be clear though, I’d pass on these bets.

The remaining games

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -2

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Redskins (Pick ’em)

Pick: Washington Redskins

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -7.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3)

Pick: Indianapolis Colts -3

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -4

Denver Broncos (-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Denver Broncos -3

Detroit Lions (-6.5) vs. New York Jets

Pick: Detroit Lions -6.5

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots (-6.5)

Pick: New England Patriots -6.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) vs. New York Giants

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3

Los Angeles Rams (-4) vs. Oakland Raiders

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -4

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans (-1.5)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -1.5

Minnesota Vikings (-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Pick: San Francisco 49ers +6

