

Drew Brees congratulates Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Eliminator and survivor pools continue to present a season-long dilemma for NFL fans. The guidelines are simple — every week you pick a team to win its matchup. If you choose correctly, you advance to the next week. Choose poorly and you’re out for the season. There is a catch: You can only use a team once during the season.

That’s where the strategy comes in. Do you choose a rock-solid choice, such as the Green Bay Packers to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 1, and risk not having them for the rest of the season, or do you take more of a risk and target a team like the Baltimore Ravens — a team you’re unlikely to use as the schedule progresses — against the Buffalo Bills, an opponent that gives them a good chance for victory, considering Vegas sees the Ravens as 7.5-point favorites?

[2018 NFL Preview: Playoff projections and records for every team]

The key is a balance of the two, using aggressive, but logical, plays each week in an effort to win the pool, not merely survive week to week. For example, if you want the sure thing this week, the Packers are the best bet (73 percent win probability). But the Packers are favored in 13 of 16 games this season with matchups against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (78 percent), Miami Dolphins in Week 10 (76 percent) and Bills in Week 4 (74 percent) all providing a better win scenario for the team later in the season.

A better value play for Week 1 is the New Orleans Saints. Owners of one of the more-difficult schedules this season, it makes sense to select them early when they have a beatable opponent like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in town.

New Orleans Saints, 68 percent win probability

The Buccaneers’ run defense should improve in 2018 — the game charters at Pro Football Focus project the team’s run-stopping unit as the seventh-best in the NFL — but their secondary ranks second-to-last, making it difficult to stop Saints quarterback Drew Brees from marching down the field.

[The best NFL ATS bets for Week 1]

Brees had down years in passing yardage (4,334 yards, lowest since 2005) and passing touchdowns (23, lowest since 2003) but set a league record for completion percentage, connecting on 72 percent of throws with only eight interceptions, a career-low. And that high completion rate wasn’t because Brees dinked and dunked his way toward the end zone — the soon-to-be 40-year-old completed over 53 percent of his passes that were targeted at least 20 yards down field, a league high in 2017. Alex Smith was second among quarterbacks with at least 50 deep passes thrown with a completion rate of 49 percent.

The Saints could be one of the better teams again this season, but getting a vulnerable Bucs secondary at the Super Dome seems like the best time to cash in that chip.

NFL Preview coverage:

A wave of young coaching hires has NFL poised for an offensive explosion

As new NFL season begins, national anthem controversy drags on with no clear solution

Redskins’ Alex Smith isn’t NFL’s best at anything, but ‘he’s pretty damn good’ at everything

Colin Kaepernick to star in Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign

Redskins’ 2018 schedule: Game-by-game analysis, plus win probabilities