

Nathan Peterman completed 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards, two interceptions and three sacks — a 0.0 passer rating — before being benched. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills first decided to say goodbye to quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and then AJ McCarron. Instead, they chose to roll the dice with Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen under center for the 2018 season, a dubious decision from the start. Taylor ended the 2017 season as the 14th best passer per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating last year and Peterman, well, threw some balls in the air.

What’s remarkable now, after Peterman was benched in Week 1 of the 2018 campaign, is just how truly terrible his statistics have been. What follows is a mind-boggling breakdown of poor passing. If you’re a Bills fan, you may want to get some antacids before reading now.

Peterman’s first NFL appearance, in relief of Taylor in the 2017 season against the New Orleans Saints, started out promising, completing 7 of 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Peterman got the start the very next week against the Los Angles Chargers and threw five (!) interceptions in the first half, resulting in a 17.9 passer rating before being benched. That figure is less than half the rating he would have produced if he just threw every one of his passes into the ground (39.6). If you’re only throwing incompletions, you’re hurting your team. If what you’re doing is even worse than that, you’re positively eviscerating it.

He ended his 2017 campaign, two starts in four games, completing less than half his passes (49 percent) for 252 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. His QBR rating was good enough to win a mere 14 percent of games, roughly equivalent to a 2-14 season.

His first start of 2018 didn’t go much better. Peterman completed 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards, two interceptions and was three sacked three times — a 0.0 passer rating — before being benched. The outing was so bad his passer rating actually increased from 1.7 to 4.9 after an incomplete pass.

“Obviously not a good showing. We’ve got to do a lot of things better, starting with me,” Peterman said after the game. “A lot of plays I wish I could have back.”

He should probably want all of them back.

According to Pro Football Reference, in all of the NFL’s history, only 17 other quarterbacks threw at least 15 passes for fewer than 30 yards in a game while earning a 0.0 passer rating. None had done it since Joey Harrington in 2006. Only 10 passers have thrown at least 60 passes in the NFL with a career passer rating under 30.0, and none have suited up this century. Plus, Peterman’s 0.9 QBR for Sunday’s game was the 12th worst ever recorded since ESPN started tracking the data in 2006.

Not swayed by traditional statistics or advanced metrics? The game charters at Pro Football Focus ranked Peterman last among this week’s quarterbacks and listed him 62nd out of 77 passers last season.

To make matters worse, Coach Sean McDermott appears to be enabling the poor quarterback performance.

“There were a lot of different people involved. There were times when I thought we could have been better up front. There were times where we needed to catch the football. There were times where we hurt ourselves with penalties. So, it wasn’t just one guy. It was a full, total team effort there,” McDermott said.

Here’s the thing: Pro Football Focus graded the Bills’ offensive line well for their pass blocking on Sunday (8th overall), assigning blame for just one sack — against right tackle Jordan Mills — on the line. Only one other lineman, center Ryan Groy, allowed the Bills’ passers to be hit. And the receivers caught 7 of the 8 passes that were on target, the lone drop by Kelvin Benjamin. Ten penalties for 100 yards doesn’t help, but it was 40-0 when McDermott finally had enough and sent in Josh Allen to lead the offense.

Allen isn’t the solution to all of Buffalo’s woes, but he at least gives the team a fighting chance to win. The 22-year-old rookie completed 6 of 15 passes for 74 yards without a touchdown or interception but still managed a 39.4 QBR, good enough for a 6-10 record over the course of a 16-game season. (Yes, it’s a very, very small sample … but Peterman has only provide a slightly larger one and it has been a very, very bad sample.) And at least Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has room for improvement, unlike Peterman, who seems to have already clearly shown he isn’t cut out for the NFL.

