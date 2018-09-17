

After a dominant win, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have by far the best playoff odds. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Cade Massey (a Wharton professor) and Rufus Peabody (a professional sports bettor) are co-founders of Massey-Peabody Analytics, which produces proprietary quantitative college football ratings. Each week, they simulate the rest of the college football season and the playoff committee’s selection process 20,000 times and explore some of the most interesting outcomes.

The separation continues. This year’s “Big 5” college football teams — Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma — all scored solid wins to advance their playoff chances, while multiple contenders in the next tier of contenders took losses. Four of the Big 5 are more likely to make the playoff than not, and even the least likely of them (Oklahoma) is a more than twice as likely to make it as the next team (Penn State).

[Whoa, Florida State and Nebraska? Woe, Florida State and Nebraska.]

It’s not that these five teams are that much better than the rest. Well, some of them are — we currently make Alabama an absurd two-touchdown favorite when hosting Auburn (which we rank as the sixth-best team) at the end of the season. No, the playoff lead for the Big 5 is because of how good they are and whom they have to play. The weakest of the elite, Clemson and Oklahoma, have the least conference competition — they should both be favored by at least 6.5 points in every remaining regular season game. Meantime, the next-best teams in our rankings — Auburn, Michigan and Penn State — still have multiple games against Top 10 teams.

Post-Week 3 playoff projection

Team MP Rank E(W) E(L) P(L<2) Win conf Make playoff Alabama 33.8 1 11.4 0.6 78% 50% 72% Clemson 24.9 4 11.0 1.0 64% 54% 54% Georgia 29.2 2 11.1 0.9 57% 39% 54% Ohio State 27.0 3 10.9 1.1 64% 44% 52% Oklahoma 22.8 5 10.6 1.4 48% 51% 42% Penn State 21.1 8 9.8 2.2 29% 17% 18% Washington 19.9 9 9.7 2.3 24% 48% 18% Virginia Tech 17.4 12 9.0 2.0 30% 20% 15% Michigan 21.1 7 8.9 3.1 7% 16% 10% LSU 18.0 11 8.8 3.2 8% 3% 8% Mississippi State 19.8 10 9.1 2.9 14% 3% 7% Oklahoma State 14.8 16 8.8 3.2 9% 13% 7% Notre Dame 13.5 19 9.1 2.9 20% 5% Miami (Fla.) 16.8 13 8.9 3.1 5% 14% 5% TCU 16.0 14 8.1 3.9 3% 17% 5%

Last weekend highlighted the challenge of a tough schedule. Three of those second-tier teams — Auburn, TCU and Wisconsin, all in our Top 14 — took losses. Let’s walk through each to evaluate its impact on the college football landscape:

LSU 22, Auburn 21: In the biggest game of the weekend, LSU kicked a last-second field goal to drop Auburn on the road. Obviously the loss hurts Auburn’s prospects for the playoffs (now only 3 percent, despite being the sixth-best team in the country). It also announces yet another SEC West team good enough to scramble the playoff picture. Five (!) of our top 11 teams are in the SEC West. In a fascinating midseason stretch, LSU will host Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama in consecutive games. Despite the potential for losses to be spread more evenly, the SEC still has a 44 percent chance of landing two teams in the playoff.

Conference Makes playoff Multiple teams in playoff SEC 98.6% 43.7% Big Ten 77.7% 6.0% ACC 75.4% 4.5% Big 12 58.0% 0.8% Pac 12 25.3% 0.1%

Ohio State 40, TCU 28: In the weekend’s other big game, TCU led for long stretches but couldn’t hold on against Ohio State. The win might help Ohio State down the road, but it definitely hurts TCU. The Big 12 is widely considered a weak Power Five conference, and any Big 12 team not named Oklahoma will struggle to secure a playoff invite. TCU has earned national respect in recent years, and we make them the second most likely team to win the conference. But with this loss, the Big 12’s chances of making the playoff drops to 58 percent.

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21: The losses by Auburn and TCU were understandable. Wisconsin’s loss to BYU was not. Coming into the weekend, we ranked Wisconsin 13th and Brigham Young 77th. The Badgers’ performance was the 59th-best of the weekend, comparable to San Jose State’s loss to Oregon and Toledo’s loss to Miami. The loss drops Wisconsin’s playoff chances down to 1 percent. As the only team of any national regard in the Big Ten West (the next best team in that division is Iowa at No. 35), the loss hurts both the Badgers’ ability to build a resume and its conference’s ability to compete for a playoff spot. It’s early, but this is the kind of loss revisited often in playoff conversations.

Those three losses widen the gap between the Big 5 and the next tier of contenders. Through three weeks, that has been college football’s dominant story — the playoff favorites are unscathed while the contenders are taking flak. Still, we expect only two (30 percent) or three (45 percent) of the Big 5 teams to end up in the playoff. After all, play enough games and even 80 percent favorites take some losses. The next most likely teams to secure playoff berths are Penn State (18 percent), Washington (18 percent) and Virginia Tech (15 percent), each of whom is a reasonable bet to shake things up.

If you want a real dark horse, consider Oklahoma State (at 7 percent, our 12th-most likely playoff team). The Cowboys turned in the weekend’s sixth-best performance, easily handling Group of Five darling Boise State. We give them a 13 percent chance of winning the Big 12. With a back-loaded schedule (they finish at Oklahoma, vs. West Virginia and at TCU), people likely will be talking about them for the next couple of months.

The top performance of the weekend, by a mile, was Alabama’s 62-7 shellacking of Ole Miss. The Tide are back on top of our rankings and, for the second time in three weeks, have jumped a full field goal ahead of the pack. We give them a 56 percent chance to run the regular-season table, an 80 percent chance to win the toughest division in college football, a 72 percent chance to make the playoff and a 33 percent chance to win their third title in four years. Forget the Big 5 teams: If Alabama continues on this pace, we’ll soon be writing about the Big 1.

The top Week 4 playoff-impact games

Favorite Underdog Predicted difficulty Win probability @ Alabama Texas A&M 20.9 92% Georgia @ Missouri 13.4 83% TCU @ Texas 0.9 52% Stanford @ Oregon 0.5 51% @ Washington Arizona State 16.8 88%

