

Since returning from suspension in Week 3, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers has carried the ball 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It pays to be different. According to Mark Gallant of the Action Network, contrarian bettors are off to their best start through the first four weeks of the season since 2003, the first year data is available. Teams garnering more than half of the money wagered are 23-38-1 against the spread and those with more than 70 percent of the betting market’s dollars are just 3-9.

Our league-projection formula helps determine how often one team should beat another based on its actual and projected win rates. That gives us win probabilities for every game, as well as an implied margin of victory — helpful for picking games against the spread.

The process of creating proprietary point spreads is done by computer but there is an eye-test element involved, so not all games with the highest edge will be featured every week. With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads from multiple sports books in Vegas.

Prime pick success rate: 5-7

Green Bay Packers (-1) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Green Bay Packers -1

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones should be the star of this game. Since returning from suspension in Week 3 he has carried the ball 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown; more than half of those yards (59) have come after contact. Jones also has two runs of 15 yards or more, two more than teammate Jamaal Williams despite 30 fewer carries.

The Lions, meanwhile, allowed 152 rushing yards to Ezekiel Elliott last week and are now the second-worst run defense in the NFL after adjusting for situation and opponent, per Football Outsiders.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3)

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +3

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones appears like he could be up to the task of stopping Houston’s star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins.

Jones held Carolina’s Devin Funchess to 41 yards (just one yard after the catch) and zero touchdowns in Week 1, allowed no catches to any New York Giants receiver in coverage in Week 2 (and that included Odell Beckham Jr.), 10 total yards receiving in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks and wasn’t targeted at all by the Lions in Week 4.

Overall he ranks third for yards allowed per cover snap (0.4) this season in addition to a 51.8 passer rating against in coverage.

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)

Pick: Washington Redskins +6.5

The Redskins have been one of the surprise teams of 2018, especially on defense.

Washington’s pass coverage is the third-best in the NFL after adjusting for opponent per Football Outsiders and overall the unit is allowing 1.3 points per drive this season, the second-best mark after the Jacksonville Jaguars, while forcing opponents to go three-and-out 44 percent of the time, also the second-best rate in the NFL.

The offense has been average (1.9 points per drive, 14th) but gets to face a Saints team that has yielded almost 44 points more than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play against.

***

The three games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. One reason the house wins so often is because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. This makes trying to pick every single NFL game something of a fool’s errand. The odds should be in my favor in the three games above, which is why I think they’re worth a bet. Below you’ll find our chart predicting the betting edge for every game.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-10)

Pick: New England Patriots -10

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7)

Pick: Carolina Panthers -7

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Pick: Miami Dolphins +6.5

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (-1)

Pick: Denver Broncos +1

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Tennessee Titans -3.5

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -5.5

Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -7

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -3

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -4.5