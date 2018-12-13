

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks has caught 49 passes for 755 yards and nine touchdowns this season. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a five-game winning streak into this week’s matchup, with one more victory giving them the NFC East title for the second time in three seasons. All that stands in their way are the Indianapolis Colts, who despite winning six of their last seven games are still trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It’s a small sample size but the Cowboys are 6-2 ATS as three-point underdogs on the road (or worse) over the past three years and 3-0 in 2018.

Seattle has a win streak of its own and the Seahawks can extend it to five games with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost nine straight in this series and gone 2-7 ATS in that span. The 49ers are also 1-9 straight up in their last 10 divisional games.

Prime pick success rate: 12-19-1

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +3

The Cowboys defense is better than anyone is giving it credit for. Opponents are only scoring 1.7 points per drive against them in 2018 (fifth-best, league average is 2.0) with a red-zone efficiency of 49 percent (fourth). That’s allowed them to hold opponents to three points fewer per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play against, per TruMedia. Only six other teams have been better this year.

Even after adjusting their defensive performance for strength of schedule, they remain the seventh-best defense of 2018 per Football Outsiders, with high marks for stopping the rush (No. 4) and the pass (No. 12).

Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -4.5

Is there a hotter team in the NFL right now than Seattle?

They are the eighth-best team overall per Football Outsiders with one of the league’s best rushing attacks, featuring running back Chris Carson, a second-year pro with 179 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns. Only Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry have more yards per carry after contact than Carson this season.

Under center, quarterback Russell Wilson has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,788 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, producing a 123.2 passer rating in a clean pocket, the third-highest at the position this season. His chemistry with receiver Tyler Lockett has been flawless: 49 catches out of 57 targets for 755 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, giving them a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Russell Wilson didn't have a good game versus the Vikings, but this pass to Tyler Lockett was money in the bank.... Low and away from the DB which allowed Lockett to bring it in for 14 yards on the sideline. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/MW1dZA9AhM — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 12, 2018

***

The games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. One reason the house wins so often is because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. This makes trying to pick every single NFL game something of a fool’s errand. The odds should be in my favor in the games above, which is why I think they’re worth a bet. Below you’ll find our chart predicting the betting edge for every game.

Note: Some of the games below, such as the one featuring the Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars, don’t take into account the numerous injuries suffered by Washington in previous weeks.

