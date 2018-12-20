

Akiem Hicks of the Chicago Bears leads all interior lineman in run stops this season. (Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a great year for road favorites. Those who enjoyed a three-point advantage or more on the road in 2018 have gone 21-30-2 against the spread. The Chicago Bears have contributed to some of that dreariness, going 2-3 this season as road favorites, but that should change this week when the Monsters of the Midway visit Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears (-4) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Chicago Bears -4

The Bears are allowing a league-low 1.5 points per drive this season and are the fourth defense in the past decade to tally 35 or more takeaways with 45 or more sacks in a season. Khalil Mack gets most of the headlines — he has 12.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles — but teammate Akiem Hicks has also been a terror on opposing offenses. His 32 stops against the run at or behind the line of scrimmage (13.6 percent of run snaps) leads the league among interior linemen this season, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

Pick: Houston Texans +2.5

Philadelphia’s secondary is rated as the fifth-worst this season per Pro Football Focus, and Football Outsiders calculates it has given up a league-high 93.5 yards per game to a team’s top receiving option, which, in Houston’s case, is one of the best wideouts in the game, DeAndre Hopkins.

The former first-round pick out of Clemson has caught 94 of 135 targets in 2018 for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns, resulting in a 121.4 passer rating with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per Football Outsiders, Hopkins is second in the NFL in Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement, which is adjusted for situation and opponent and then translated into yardage. And, according to his peers, he routinely makes the most challenging catches.

“He makes contested catches look like no one’s right there,” Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas told Mike Sielski of the Inquirer. “That one against Claiborne was pretty crazy. Did you see it? It looked like Claiborne was going to win the route. I mean, I believe he and Watson have great chemistry.”

The Eagles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Vikings win or tie.

DeAndre Hopkins' 14-yard game-winning TD catch for the @HoustonTexans had just a 29.5% Completion Probability:



Target Separation: 0.5 yards

Sideline Separation: 1.7 yards#HOUvsNYJ #Texans pic.twitter.com/iyGan61e5M — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 16, 2018

The games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. One reason the house wins so often is because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. This makes trying to pick every single NFL game something of a fool’s errand. The odds should be in my favor in the games above, which is why I think they’re worth a bet. Below you’ll find our chart predicting the betting edge for every game.

Note: Some of the games below, such as the one featuring the Carolina Panthers, don’t take into account injuries or quarterback substitutions.

