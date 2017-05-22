

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in April in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A D.C. pop-up bar’s cocktail — the “Pill Cosby,” garnished with empty pill capsules — became a national topic of conversation Monday when the bar’s owners came under fire from sexual assault victims and others who were angered and offended by the drink.

Diet Starts Monday, a retail and restaurant concept, originally said the drink was to bring awareness to sexual assault. Photos of the pill-topped cocktail, first reported by Washingtonian, began to make their way around Twitter, where it became a national trending topic. Monday was also the day jury selection began for entertainer Bill Cosby, who is accused of sexual assault. Women who have spoken out about their alleged assaults by Cosby have said that the actor drugged them.

Seriously.. Someone thought this was a great idea.. A drink called Pill Cosby.. With pills floating in it pic.twitter.com/S2beA8xdCk — Jacques Michel (@Coach_JoX) May 22, 2017

On Twitter, the reaction was fierce and swift. People told the trio of men behind the bar that their sexual assault joke wasn’t funny.

Hi @dietstartsmon__ your "Pill Cosby" drink perpetuates rape culture. It's gross. Rape. Is. Not. Funny. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) May 22, 2017

may shock you to learn the three geniuses behind the Pill Cosby, an actual drink being actually served, are all men https://t.co/eNXfiGvuNE pic.twitter.com/lPVTfm8VsK — Caty Green (@catygreen) May 22, 2017

It wasn’t long before the restaurant pulled the drink off the menu and apologized. Co-founders Davin Gentry, John Geiger and Kevin “Scooty” Hallums did not respond to a request for comment. They issued a statement on Twitter:

This drink was not made with any intent to offend anyone, especially not victims of rape. We take full responsibility. — Diet Starts Monday (@dietstartsmon__) May 22, 2017

The drink has since been removed from the menu and we apologize to anyone who felt offended by this. — Diet Starts Monday (@dietstartsmon__) May 22, 2017

Diet Starts Monday’s Yelp reviews are tanking quickly. “Don’t give your money to a place that profits off rape jokes. More importantly, send a message to corporations that if they continue to normalize and poke fun at rape, their businesses will fail. Money talks. Let’s yell.” wrote Eileen C., one representative review. And one photo on Twitter showed a “Rapey Douches” sign added to the business’s front door.

There's a note up for the Pill Cosby people pic.twitter.com/2Zyz8xpWMb — Kobayashi Mar-u-Lago (@jackoffkyle) May 22, 2017

The restaurant is around the corner from Ben’s Chili Bowl, which considered Cosby an honored guest and included the comedian in a mural on its wall. That mural was painted over in January after months of pressure on the restaurant’s owners to remove it, although the owners said the decision was made because the facade needed refreshing.