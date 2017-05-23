BrightFarms’ greenhouse in Elkwood, Va., where a contractor performing unauthorized work caused a giant recall last week. (Whitney Pipkin for The Washington Post)

BrightFarms, the New York-based company that grows and distributes hydroponic produce to local supermarket chains, has voluntarily recalled more than 5,000 cases of leafy greens after discovering “small pieces of metal” on the plants at its greenhouse in Elkwood, Va. It is the first recall in the six-year history of BrightFarms, which was named among the 50 most innovative businesses in 2014 by Fast Company magazine.

A contractor was apparently drilling atop a greenhouse for a few days. The work “was not authorized and was actually contrary to our contract with them,” chief executive Paul Lightfoot said in a phone interview. He declined to name the contractor or specify the work.

A BrightFarms employee discovered the metal pieces last week while going through a routine inspection, Lightfoot said, and the company quickly halted production and issued the recall on Thursday. Approximately 5,450 cases were affected by the recall, and most of those cases contain eight units each. To date, there have been no reports of anyone finding or ingesting metal, the CEO added.

“As you can imagine, we are upset,” Lightfoot said. “The safety of our consumers is an unusually high priority for us, and this event is definitely going to result in us ensuring that the same thing doesn’t happened again.”

The first course of action? The contractor will never work for BrightFarms again, the executive said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration’s notice, the recall affects salad products sold at Giant stores in Landover, Md., and Carlisle, Pa., as well as the Peapod delivery service and Martin’s Food Markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia and Washington. Some produce may have also been distributed via the Capital Area Food Bank. The recall includes “salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best-by dates on the package of: 5/22/17; 5/23/17; 5/24/17; 5/25/17; 5/26/17,” according to the release. The salad greens include:

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms basil is also part of the recall. It is packaged in plastic clamshells with best-by dates of 5/18/17; 5/19/17; 5/20/17; 5/21/17; 5/22/17; and 5/23/17, according to the notice. The greens include:

BrightFarms Basil (. 75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (. 75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (. 75 oz. package)

While it sounds bizarre, foreign objects are routinely discovered in recalled products. On the FDA’s “Recalls, Market Withdrawals & Safety Alerts” page, the agency has listed 73 separate notices since March 24. Seven of the recalled products potentially contain objects that no one would ever want to find in their food, including “bat body parts” in an organic spring mix, “rubber” in sandwich bread, “small glass fragments” in an artichoke-and-spinach dip and “extraneous golf ball materials” in frozen hash browns.

Incidentally, the greenhouse farm in Elkwood is the facility that was originally slated for the District’s Ward 8, but was built instead in Culpeper County after BrightFarms executives determined the costs to clean up the contaminated site in Washington would be prohibitive. The Elkwood greenhouse opened for business in early 2016; it serves supermarkets in the greater Washington area.

“The recall is limited to products grown at the company’s Elkwood, Va., farm,” Lightfoot said. “BrightFarms products from greenhouses in other regions are not affected.”

The company has set up a hotline for consumers affected by the recall. The number is 646-480-5262, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time.

