It looks like many eggs were cracked in the making of readers’ most-viewed recipes online for May. Dig in!



Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs (Goran Kosanovic / For The Washington Post)

Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. These are soft and luxurious — a “game changer” for the American chef.

2. Grilled Corn Four Ways. Try it husk-on, foil-wrapped, smoked or basic/bare.

3. Curried Singapore Noodles With Stir-Fried Veggies. You won’t miss the traditional shrimp or pork in this bright, meatless #DinnerInMinutes from cookbook author Susie Middleton.



Smoked Pimento Cheese. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

4. Smoked Pimento Cheese. Just when you thought the Southern spread couldn’t be improved upon, the additions of herbes de Provence and smoked cheddar up the ante.

5. Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles. A reliable starter dish for new cooks.

6. Fluffy Scrambled Eggs. Soy sauce and a squeeze of lime juice make the difference.

7. Not Derby Pie. A classic that’s popular every time the horses run at Churchill Downs.



Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. (Deb Lindsey or The Washington Post)

8. Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. From Ellie Krieger and her #Nourish column, this quick loaf is sunny, bright and healthful.

9. Sesame Fried Rice With Spring Vegetables and Egg. Also from Ellie, it’s made with brown rice and a minimal amount of oil.

10. Roasted Chicken Thighs With Preserved Lemon and Olives. A #OnePan from Washington chef Aaron Wright.