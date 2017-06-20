

“F**k You, I’m Millwall,” brewed by Sweden’s Frequency Beer Works, pays tribute to Roy Larner, a Millwall fan who fought terrorists at a restaurant in Borough Market. (Courtesy of Frequency Beer Works)

A soccer fan who bravely fought the London Bridge attackers in a bar is getting a much-deserved tip of the cap: A beer named in his honor.

When the trio of knife-wielding terrorists attacked patrons at the Black & Blue restaurant in London’s Borough Market on June 3, customer Roy Larner decided to fight back. “I didn’t think of my safety at the time,” he later told reporters. “I’d had four or five pints – nothing major. I can handle myself. But I was out with an old person and it was out of order.”

The 47-year-old yelled “F— you, I’m Millwall” — a reference to his favorite team, whose fans have a fearsome reputation for hooliganism — as he took on the attackers. He was stabbed eight times in the head, neck and hands, and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Word of Larner’s exploits and his soccer-inspired battle cry spread across the Internet, eventually reaching David Mortimer, the co-owner of Sweden’s Frequency Beer Works.

“A friend of mine who is a Millwall fan in London sent me a link to an article about Roy and I thought it was an amazing story of his bravery,” Mortimer told the Southwark News, a South London newspaper. “When I read it I thought, ‘That’s amazing, that really is something special,’ so I spoke to the other guys at the brewery and we thought we could stick some money into the Just Giving campaign, but that it would be more fun to tell the world about it.”

The brewery decided to release a special edition of its British-style bitter ale, rechristened F**k You, I’m Millwall, and decorated with a label bearing the cross of St. George. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Larner’s Just Giving campaign, which was set up to pay for his recovery.

“It just feels like it’s one of those stories you want to tell people about because it’s amazing – and it’s also a great name for a beer,” Mortimer said.

The beer is currently being distributed in Stockholm, Malmo and Gothenburg, but Mortimer told the News that Frequency would like to sell it in the U.K. “as soon as possible.” With any luck, it will be sold in the pubs around the Den, Millwall’s home stadium, which is located in Bermondsey, just three miles southeast of Borough Market.

